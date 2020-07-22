Post Malone to ‘give people hope’ with new album 

DUBAI: US rapper and singer Post Malone is giving his fans what they really need during those tough times – a new album.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, the 25-year-old star spoke about his time during lockdown and how the global health crisis has inspired him to work on new music.

“I’m working on an album now,” the artist said. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits… It’s a dark time in the world.”

He added: “Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Post Malone started off his career in 2010. He rose to fame with his debut song “White Iverson,” which made it to the Billboard Hot 100. From then, he collaborated with various artists and created smash hits that have topped the charts.