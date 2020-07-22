You are here

Post Malone to 'give people hope' with new album 

The 25-year-old star spoke about how the global health crisis has inspired him to work on new music. (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2020
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: US rapper and singer Post Malone is giving his fans what they really need during those tough times – a new album. 

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, the 25-year-old star spoke about his time during lockdown and how the global health crisis has inspired him to work on new music.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 “I’m working on an album now,” the artist said. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits… It’s a dark time in the world.”

He added: “Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post Malone started off his career in 2010. He rose to fame with his debut song “White Iverson,” which made it to the Billboard Hot 100. From then, he collaborated with various artists and created smash hits that have topped the charts.

Topics: Post Malone

‘Fatal Affair’ explores a subject beaten to death

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Man’s obsession can slide into dangerous territory, and cinema has told us umpteen tales about this. The 1987 film “Fatal Attraction” was probably the first in this genre that explored how ruinous this kind of infatuation could be. There is even a scene of Glen Close’s character pressure-cooking a pet rabbit! Peter Sullivan takes us back into this psychologically scary territory of how a man gets obsessed with a girl he dated during his college days. 

David Hammond (played with a deadly expression by Omar Epps) returns into Ellie Warren’s (Nia Long) blissfully married life with Marcus Warren (Stephen Bishop) and teenage daughter Brittany (Aubrey Cleland). Now on Netflix and co-written by Sullivan, “Fatal Affair” does not lose time before drawing us directly into the mess that Warren creates for herself.

A chance meeting and a drink with Hammond lead to a brief temptation, which Warren stops from going the whole way, and he takes that as a signal. Despite repeated attempts at dissuading him from pursuing her, he does not give up. Rather, his resolve to get her back gets increasingly stronger until it reaches a perilous point. The climax, when it comes, is played out on a dark night, on a private beach in a very thrilling way.

The film stars Omar Epps and Nia Long. Supplied

We are let into Hammond’s questionable character very early into the movie. When Warren asks him if he is crazy, we already know that he has had psychological issues. His therapist is very concerned about Hammond’s mental health, and later, as we see the dangerous glint in his eyes, we are left with little doubt that he is terribly unstable. 

The movie’s subject has been beaten to death, and the film gives a feeling of the 1980s. It is certainly no patch on “Fatal Attraction,” which was breathtakingly written and brilliantly performed. In contrast, Sullivan’s work appears jaded and traverses a path much too straight. There are very few ups and downs, barring the climax, and even these are devoid of any novelty. In the final analysis, “Fatal Affair” falls flat.

Topics: review film review

