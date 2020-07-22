You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens of anti-government protesters arrested in Jerusalem

Dozens of anti-government protesters arrested in Jerusalem

The protest took on Tuesday evening, near the residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzszn

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

Dozens of anti-government protesters arrested in Jerusalem

  • Thirty-four people, among around 2,000 protesters, were held by police accused of public order offences
Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Israeli police have arrested dozens of anti-government protesters during a mass demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, national daily, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Thirty-four people, among around 2,000 protesters, were held by police accused of public order offences and assaulting police officers.

The protest took place outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, amid growing  public dismay over the worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

The police earlier approved the protests, and announced they were blocking some roads to give way to the demonstrators.

The protest remained largely peaceful, according to the report, with a few disturbances throughout the evening.

Topics: Israel Jerusalem

Related

Middle-East
Israelis urge Netanyahu to quit over coronavirus, corruption charges
Middle-East
Jordan PM hints at support for one Israeli-Palestinian state

Egyptian army: 2 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai

Updated 22 July 2020
AP

Egyptian army: 2 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai

  • The military thwarted an assault on a security checkpoint near the small town of Bir al-Abd
Updated 22 July 2020
AP

CAIRO: The Egyptian armed forces said an Islamic militant attack in northern Sinai killed two of its troops and wounded four others on Tuesday.
The statement said the military thwarted the assault on a security checkpoint in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, near the small town of Bir al-Abd.
Egyptian armed forces, backed by airpower, killed 18 suspected Islamic militants, one wearing an explosive belt, it said. The military also said it destroyed four vehicles, including three car bombs.
Authorities heavily restrict access to the northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.
The official statement provided scant detail on the scale of the militant attack. The military also released graphic images of the airstrikes’ aftermath, showing burned and bloodied bodies of suspected militants.
Although the military claimed to have stopped the attack before it took place, videos posted on social media showed live explosions and smoke billowing from what appeared to be a populated neighborhood in the area.
The private Sinai University announced on Facebook that students stranded because of various roadblocks would be able to sleep in a designated dorm building at the university's expense.
For over a decade, the Egyptian military has been battling an insurgency in northern Sinai now led by a Daesh affiliate. The fighting intensified after the military's 2013 overthrow of elected Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi, amid mass protests against his rule.
The dusty town of Bir al-Abd, some 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, has long been racked by violent conflict. The deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history took place at mosque in the area in 2017, killing over 300 people.
Most extremist attacks in Egypt have occurred in remote north Sinai, but militants have also struck at police officers, troops and other high-profile targets in the mainland.

Topics: Egypt Military Sinai

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Egypt’s El-Sisi wishes Saudi Arabia’s King Salman a speedy recovery
Lifestyle
Actor Mohammed Ramadan in talks with Ahmed Zaki’s family to save biopic of Egyptian screen legend

Latest updates

Palestinian cyclists say attacked by Israeli settlers after trail app led them astray
Egyptian army: 2 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai
Greek navy on ‘heightened readiness’ over Turkish activities: official
UK scientists: COVID-19 may be ‘here forever’
COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.