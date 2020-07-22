You are here

Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian in a now-deleted Tweet

The father-of-four also accused his wife and mother-in-law of “white supremacy.” (AFP)
Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters/ Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper Kanye West announced on Twitter early on Wednesday he has been trying to divorce his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and then deleted the message minutes later.

In his late night outburst on Twitter, West wrote: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with (rapper) Meek (Mill) at the Warldolf for prison reform.”

 

​​​​​​​Earlier this week, the 43-year-old artist posted a series of now-deleted tweets claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds. He also compared himself – in the tweet – to Nelson Mandela and suggested the movie “Get Out” was based on his own life.

 

In his most recent tweets, West repeated these claims again. 




(Twitter)

The father-of-four then accused Kim and Jenner of “white supremacy” in a following tweet that is now deleted. “Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.”

The late night flurry of activities on West’s official Twitter account came after he launched his US presidential campaign with a rambling rally in Charleston, South Carolina.




(Twitter)

At that event, he tearfully referenced a decision he said he made with wife Kim Kardashian not to abort a pregnancy.

West has opened up in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder. But, his recent erratic behavior has again called into question his health and treatment.

