Ukraine cancels visa requirement for Australia, New Zealand and some Arab states

In June, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was considering canceling its visa requirement for tourists from several countries. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

  • Zelenskiy said Ukraine was considering canceling its visa requirement for tourists from several countries in June
  • The new visa-free regime will apply if the tourist’s stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days
Reuters

KYIV: Tourists from Australia, New Zealand and several Arab states will no longer need a visa to visit Ukraine from Aug. 1, according to a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and published on his website.
In June, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was considering canceling its visa requirement for tourists from several countries, including China, in order to attract more visitors once lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are eased.
The new visa-free regime will apply if the tourist’s stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days.
Last year, Ukraine introduced electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries, including China and Australia. A single 30-day visa costs $85. European Union citizens can enter for short trips without a visa.

Topics: Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Travel

Greek navy on ‘heightened readiness’ over Turkish activities: official

AFP

  • Greece formally protested to Ankara after it said Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in Aegean
AFP

ATHENS: Greece's navy has deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" over Turkish energy exploration activities, a navy source said Wednesday.
The move came after the Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday formally protested to Ankara following the announcement that a Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in the sea area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean.
"Navy units have been deployed since yesterday in the south and southeastern Aegean," the source told AFP, declining to give further detail.
Athens had said Turkish surveys in a section of the Greek continental shelf constituted an escalation of the tension in the region where the two countries dispute maritime rights.
"We call on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal activities, which violate our sovereign rights and undermine peace and security in the region," the Greek foreign ministry said.

Topics: Greece Navy Turkey

