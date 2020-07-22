You are here

  • Home
  • US to pay Pfizer $1.95 bn to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine

US to pay Pfizer $1.95 bn to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE will get $1.95 billion from the US government to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nepq8

Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

US to pay Pfizer $1.95 bn to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Pfizer and BioNTech are among a handful of companies that are racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19
  • Their vaccine candidate has shown promise in early-stage small studies in humans
Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE will get $1.95 billion from the US government to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The agreement allows the US government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense said.
Pfizer will deliver the doses if the product receives Emergency Use Authorization or licensure from the US Food and Drug Administration, after completing demonstration of safety and efficacy in a large Phase 3 clinical trial.
A vaccine is seen as crucial to tackle the pandemic and governments across the globe have signed deals with drugmakers to secure dosages of their vaccine candidates.
Pfizer and BioNTech are among a handful of companies that are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. Their vaccine candidate has shown promise in early-stage small studies in humans.
Pfizer’s shares rose 4%, while BioNTech’s US-listed shares were up about 6% before the bell.

Topics: Coronavirus Pfizer vaccine

Related

World
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out
Middle-East
More volunteers expected in UAE coronavirus vaccine clinical trials

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

  • Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week
  • “I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” she said
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
AFP

GHAZNI: An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.
Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.
“I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative’s home.
It was about midnight when the Taliban arrived, Gul said, recounting the events of that night.
She was asleep in her room with her 12-year-old brother when she heard the sound of men pushing at the door of their home.
“My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door,” Gul said.
“They took my father and mother outside and shot them several times. I was terrified.”
But moments later, “anger took over,” she said.
“I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them.”
Gul said her brother helped when one of the insurgents, who appeared to be the group’s leader, tried to return fire.
“My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later,” Gul said.
By then, several villagers and pro-government militiamen had arrived at the house. The Taliban eventually fled following a lengthy firefight.
Officials said the Taliban had come to kill Gul’s father, who was the village chief, because he supported the government.
The insurgents regularly kill villagers they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.
Taywara district, where Gul’s village is located, is a remote area with sporadic communication and the scene of near-daily clashes between government forces and the Taliban.
Gul said her father had taught her how to shoot an AK-47 assault rifle.
“I am proud I killed my parents’ murderers,” she said.
“I killed them because they killed my parents, and also because I knew they would come for me and my little brother.”
Gul regrets she was unable to say goodbye to her mother and father.
“After I killed the two Taliban, I went to talk to my parents, but they were not breathing,” she said.
“I feel sad, I could not talk to them one last time.”
Afghans have flooded social media to praise Gul, and a photo of her wearing a headscarf and holding an AK-47 has been shared widely.
Hundreds of people have called on the government to protect Gul and her family.
“I demand that the president help transfer her to a safe place as her and her family’s security is at risk,” prominent women’s rights activist and former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi wrote on Facebook.
President Ashraf Ghani also praised Gul for “defending her family against a ruthless enemy,” his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.
A Taliban spokesman has confirmed an operation took place in the area of the attack, but denied any of the group’s fighters had been killed by a woman.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

Latest updates

Turkey ramps up Iranian dissident extraditions 
Banksy art to materialise in Vienna with a little Saudi help
Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement
Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’
Marbella feels economic pinch due to slump in Arab tourists, investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.