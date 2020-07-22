You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes

Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes

The agreement was signed by the director general of Financial Academy, Mana Al-Khamsan, and Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS, in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mby6m

Updated 22 July 2020
SPA

Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes

  • ACAMS will develop and host their professional examinations at the Financial Academy test centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha
Updated 22 July 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Financial Academy on Monday signed an agreement with the US-based Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) to combat financial crimes.

Under the deal, ACAMS will develop and host their professional examinations at the Financial Academy test centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

The agreement was signed by the director general of Financial Academy, Mana Al-Khamsan, and Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS, in Riyadh.

It focuses on the use of ACAMS resources and its professional trainers to present the approved anti-money laundering program in Arabic and English and allow people to take their exams in the Kingdom.

This initiative will later be expanded to include the approved Global Sanctions Officer program. The first training program will be offered at the headquarters of the Financial Academy in Riyadh on Oct. 5 in Arabic.

Al-Khamsan said that the agreement comes as part of the efforts of the academy in developing the workforce in the financial sector to fight financial crimes.

He said the academy will host the test at its centers located throughout the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi leadership congratulates new Dominican Republic president
Saudi Arabia
Yazeed A. Alhumied, chief of staff at the Saudi Public Investment Fund

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 210,398
  • A total of 2,601 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 44 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,331 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Hufof, 145 in Taif, 136 in Riyadh and 115 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 210,398 after 3,139 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,601 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Why Saudi candidate is seen as trade top gun
Middle-East
Iran hits record 229 deaths from coronavirus in past 24 hours

Latest updates

Turkey ramps up Iranian dissident extraditions 
Banksy art to materialise in Vienna with a little Saudi help
Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement
Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’
Marbella feels economic pinch due to slump in Arab tourists, investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.