Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Financial Academy on Monday signed an agreement with the US-based Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) to combat financial crimes.

Under the deal, ACAMS will develop and host their professional examinations at the Financial Academy test centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

The agreement was signed by the director general of Financial Academy, Mana Al-Khamsan, and Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS, in Riyadh.

It focuses on the use of ACAMS resources and its professional trainers to present the approved anti-money laundering program in Arabic and English and allow people to take their exams in the Kingdom.

This initiative will later be expanded to include the approved Global Sanctions Officer program. The first training program will be offered at the headquarters of the Financial Academy in Riyadh on Oct. 5 in Arabic.

Al-Khamsan said that the agreement comes as part of the efforts of the academy in developing the workforce in the financial sector to fight financial crimes.

He said the academy will host the test at its centers located throughout the Kingdom.