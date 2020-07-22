You are here

Why Saudi candidate is seen as trade top gun

Saudi Arabia submitted royal court advisor Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as a candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) this month. (AFP/File Photo)
  Al-Tuwaijri's journey from cockpit to boardroom took in roles that included CEO of HSBC Middle East and earlier stints at J.P Morgan Saudi Arabia and Saudi British Bank
LONDON: If current global trade relations appear something of an ongoing dogfight, then maybe a former fighter pilot is just the man for the job.
Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri has an unusual background among the eight candidates in the running for the top job at the World Trade Organization.
Before joining the corporate world as a banker, he was a fighter pilot for the Saudi Air Force.
That unique experience is one of the reasons he has emerged as a front-runner for the high profile position, says Forbes magazine. He faces competition from
candidates from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Mexico, Moldova, and South Korea.
The search to find a successor to Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, who step downs a year early at the end of August, has become increasingly urgent as global trade is buffeted by the coronanvirus pandemic that has made already poor trade relations between the world’s two largest economies, so much worse.

Al-Tuwaijri’s journey from cockpit to boardroom took in roles that included CEO of HSBC Middle East and earlier stints at J.P Morgan Saudi Arabia and Saudi British Bank.
He is currently an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court and was previously the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning, the key government portfolio for delivering the ambitious Vision 2030, a blueprint for social and economic reform aimed at modernizing the country and reducing its reliance on hydrocarbon revenues.
He has also served on the board of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, a member of the Supreme Committee for Hydrocarbons Affairs, a member of the National Committee for Digital Transformation since 2018, a member of the High Committee for Atomic Energy, and chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.
As one of the Kingdom’s key policy makers he also serves on a number of other committees overseeing themes that range from artificial intelligence to privatization.
He also chairs several key government departments and is a Saudi Aramco board member.
Earlier this month, the eight candidates nominated for the post of WTO Director-General met with members of the organization’s general council to give a brief presentation which included their vision for the WTO.
The current phase of the selection process in which the candidates “make themselves known to members” will end on Sept. 07, according to the WTO website. The third phase of the selection process will then begin and is expected to take no longer than two months.

Related

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

  Moody's expects growth to be at double the 2015-2019 rate
Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low debt and robust balance sheet are among its key credit strengths according to a report from Moody’s, the credit ratings agency.

A large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs and prudent financial system regulation also support the sovereign credit profile, it said.

But significant challenges remain for the country that has been hit by the double blow of the pandemic at a time of weak oil prices.

“The Saudi government has made some initial progress in its ambitious and comprehensive reform plans to diversify fiscal revenue streams and the economy away from hydrocarbons,” said Alexander Perjessy, a Moody’s vice president. “However, their full implementation will be challenging and their positive impact will only be felt over the longer term.” 

Still, the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24, which is nearly double the average during 2015-19 (1.6 percent) but lower than the 4.1 percent growth rate recorded during 2005-14. 

Moody’s expects real GDP to decline by 4.5 percent in 2020 and higher fiscal deficits in the coming years that will increase government debt above 35 percent of GDP from 22.8 percent at the end of 2019.

The swift introduction of stimulus measures have helped the Saudi financial sector respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Riyad Bank said in a separate report published on Tuesday.

Long-term investments in health infrastructure in the Kingdom, combined with favorable demographics and firm economic foundations, have also positioned Saudi Arabia well to tackle the challenges presented by the pandemic according to the report.

“Low public debt, a strong credit rating and high foreign exchange reserves provided the Kingdom with a cushion against external shocks, including the decline in global demand for oil and other commodities,” said OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys. 

“While the authorities have had to accommodate these temporary internal shortfalls in revenue, the country’s outlook for recovery is bright, supported by the competitive cost of oil production and an abundance of reserves.”

Riyad Bank’s CEO Tareq Alsadhan, said that banks in the Kingdom had faced the pandemic from an advantageous position, pushed by consecutive years of solid performances.

“Looking ahead, industry is expected to play its part by adopting a prudent approach that balances risk with the need to support the economy,” he said.

Sandeep Srivastava, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said that the Saudi economy in 2020 is expected to contract less than other major G20 economies.

While a full economic recovery is still faltering in many countries a recent survey PwC survey found that 72 percent of chief financial officers in the Middle East expect it will take three months or more for businesses to return to “business as usual.” 

“As organizations have increasingly realized the effects of COVID-19, we have seen a consistent lengthening in expected recovery timelines,” he said.

“While the contraction (this year) is likely short term in nature, it is important to recognize there has been a significant impact on the economy, businesses, and people.”

Related

