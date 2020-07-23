You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Islamic Bank second-quarter net profit declines

Dubai Islamic Bank second-quarter net profit declines

A Dubai Islamic bank branch in Dubai. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gfae

Updated 23 July 2020
Reuters

Dubai Islamic Bank second-quarter net profit declines

  • DIB posted a net profit attributable to owners of 1.01 billion dirhams ($275 million) for the quarter
Updated 23 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) second-quarter net profit fell 27 percent from a year ago as net impairment charges jumped 68 percent, though they eased from last quarter.

DIB posted a net profit attributable to owners of 1.01 billion dirhams ($275 million) for the quarter. Its net impairment charges were 637 million dirhams, much lower than the 1.48 billion dirhams booked in the first quarter, which included 818 million dirhams in extraordinary charges.

Several banks in the region have increased provisions in anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the credit market.

The bank said its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.7 percent at the end of June, slightly above 16.5 percent last quarter. 

“In a bid to realign our strategy and build on our strength in the domestic market, the quarter saw a strong advancement in our financing book of 11 percent quarter-on-quarter, driven by our calculated focus on sovereign and related businesses,” CEO Adnan Chilwan said in a statement. He said DIB had begun  integrating Noor Bank, which it bought this year.

Topics: Dubai Islamic Bank

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai Islamic Bank marks listing of $750m bond
Business & Economy
Dubai Islamic Bank third-quarter profit up 26%

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

  • Finance minister pledges more investment
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will not enter a new “age of austerity” because of the twin hits to its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is not in austerity and we are not getting into an austerity phase,” the minister said. “The world is facing a serious impact from COVID-19, and Saudi is no exception. We are also facing a serious impact from oil price volatility.”
Al-Jadaan said the government had not reduced spending and the budget set out last year would be maintained, but some funds would be reallocated to health care and away from projects delayed by anti-pandemic measures. “So from that point of view, we are not taking austerity measures,” he said.
The minister told a Bloomberg online seminar that the recent tripling of VAT to 15 per cent was part of a strategy to assess all fiscal options, and that much of the increased revenue would be directed “to provide better services to the people.”
The total stimulus injected by the government to combat the fallout from the pandemic amounted to about $65 billion, he said, and liquidity was “ample” in the system.
Asked if the Kingdom would consider further stimulus in the event of a “second wave” of economic damage, he replied: “We stand ready, we are assessing the needs of the economy. But yes, definitely, we will provide whatever support is needed to ensure the economy recovers.”
He left open the possibility that the Kingdom could introduce some form of income tax. “We consider all options available,” he said, but also pointed to the long-term challenge of introducing such a tax from scratch. “I’m not ruling anything out, but nothing is imminent,” he said.
Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would “double down” on the investment program to implement its Vision 2030 diversification strategy. “These are long-term strategies, and by the time COVID-19 dies down, they will have borne fruit,” he said.
In particular, the privatization program would be continued, he said. The Kingdom had received “very attractive bids” for some state-owned businesses, and the water industry, health care and education could form part of a privatization plan that could bring in more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the next few years.
Al-Jadaan said the government was still considering whether this year’s summit of leaders of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president, would be a physical event, a digital forum, or a hybrid of the two.
“We want to showcase Saudi Arabia,” he said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Pandemic shock leads to ‘overhaul’ of Saudi finances
Special
Business & Economy
Fall in demand for oil and pandemic squeeze Saudi finances in first-quarter

Latest updates

Arabs and Muslims welcome House passage of No Ban Act
DiplomaticQuarter: Australian envoy, Saudi aid agency chief discuss relief, humanitarian affairs
G20 ministers highlight importance of technology-driven economy
Islamic scholars discuss post-pandemic jurisprudence
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.