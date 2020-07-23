You are here

UAE’s ADNOC and ADQ form JV to invest in chemical projects

ADNOC hopes that the new venture will attract foreign investment. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 July 2020
Reuters

  • ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said this was part of a strategy to develop the UAE’s derivatives sector
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and holding company ADQ have signed a joint venture deal to invest in chemicals projects in the planned Ruwais Derivatives Park, a statement from ADNOC said on Wednesday.

ADNOC will hold a 60 percent equity stake in the venture, while Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, a state-owned holding company, will have the remaining 40 percent, the statement said.

ADNOC and ADQ’s investment platform will evaluate and invest in anchor chemicals projects in the Ruwais park in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said this was part of a strategy to develop the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) derivatives sector and attract foreign investment.

The two companies will
conduct a comprehensive feasibility study of projects for Ruwais. The results of the study are due before the end of 2020 and will include opportunities for prospective investors.

The joint venture will be incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market free zone, pending approvals, with both companies jointly determining the management team and board.

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

Updated 41 min 33 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • Finance minister pledges more investment
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will not enter a new “age of austerity” because of the twin hits to its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is not in austerity and we are not getting into an austerity phase,” the minister said. “The world is facing a serious impact from COVID-19, and Saudi is no exception. We are also facing a serious impact from oil price volatility.”
Al-Jadaan said the government had not reduced spending and the budget set out last year would be maintained, but some funds would be reallocated to health care and away from projects delayed by anti-pandemic measures. “So from that point of view, we are not taking austerity measures,” he said.
The minister told a Bloomberg online seminar that the recent tripling of VAT to 15 per cent was part of a strategy to assess all fiscal options, and that much of the increased revenue would be directed “to provide better services to the people.”
The total stimulus injected by the government to combat the fallout from the pandemic amounted to about $65 billion, he said, and liquidity was “ample” in the system.
Asked if the Kingdom would consider further stimulus in the event of a “second wave” of economic damage, he replied: “We stand ready, we are assessing the needs of the economy. But yes, definitely, we will provide whatever support is needed to ensure the economy recovers.”
He left open the possibility that the Kingdom could introduce some form of income tax. “We consider all options available,” he said, but also pointed to the long-term challenge of introducing such a tax from scratch. “I’m not ruling anything out, but nothing is imminent,” he said.
Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would “double down” on the investment program to implement its Vision 2030 diversification strategy. “These are long-term strategies, and by the time COVID-19 dies down, they will have borne fruit,” he said.
In particular, the privatization program would be continued, he said. The Kingdom had received “very attractive bids” for some state-owned businesses, and the water industry, health care and education could form part of a privatization plan that could bring in more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the next few years.
Al-Jadaan said the government was still considering whether this year’s summit of leaders of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president, would be a physical event, a digital forum, or a hybrid of the two.
“We want to showcase Saudi Arabia,” he said.
 

