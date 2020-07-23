You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: A Lifetime in Galapagos by Tui De Roy

What We Are Reading Today: A Lifetime in Galapagos by Tui De Roy

Short Url

https://arab.news/jxcsc

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Lifetime in Galapagos by Tui De Roy

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

Tui De Roy was a year old in 1955 when her family left Europe, boarding a banana boat bound for the Pacific to lead a different sort of life in Galápagos, one of self-sufficiency and living close to nature. She grew up on the islands and returned to them often over the next five decades. Discovering photography at a young age, she has dedicated her life to recording the islands’ natural history in infinite detail. A Lifetime in Galápagos is De Roy’s intimate portrait of one of the most spectacular places on Earth, presenting the wildlife and natural wonders of Galápagos as you have never seen them before.

Featuring hundreds of breathtaking color photos, this stunning book guides you into labyrinthine mangroves to observe nesting herons, to misty cloud forests to glimpse flycatchers and orchids, high onto erupting volcanoes, and into the ocean to swim with hammerhead sharks. De Roy’s lens provides up-close encounters with orca and sperm whales, colonies of iguanas, and the giant tortoises of Alcedo Volcano.

She paints unforgettable portraits of her childhood in Galápagos—the islands at night under the stars of the Milky Way, sea lions at play and on the hunt, the diverse birdlife of Galápagos, and much more.

Blending striking images with vivid prose, A Lifetime in Galápagos also discusses the threats that global warming and other environmental challenges pose to the archipelago’s unique wildlife and fragile habitats.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Strength in Numbers

What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

Throughout their history, political elections have been threatened by conflict, and the use of force has in the past several decades been an integral part of electoral processes in a significant number of contemporary states. However, the study of elections has yet to produce a comprehensive account of electoral violence. Drawing on cross-national data sets together with 14 detailed case studies from around the world, Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order offers a global comparative analysis of violent electoral practices since the Second World War.

Sarah Birch shows that the way power is structured in society largely explains why elections are at risk of violence in some contexts but not in others. Countries with high levels of corruption and weak democratic institutions are especially vulnerable to disruptions of electoral peace. She examines how corrupt actors use violence to back up other forms of electoral manipulation, including vote buying and ballot stuffing. Birch considers what can be done to prevent it in the future.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Strength in Numbers
Lifestyle
‘Minor Detail’: The aftermath of the Arab-Israeli war

Latest updates

Arabs and Muslims welcome House passage of No Ban Act
DiplomaticQuarter: Australian envoy, Saudi aid agency chief discuss relief, humanitarian affairs
G20 ministers highlight importance of technology-driven economy
Islamic scholars discuss post-pandemic jurisprudence
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.