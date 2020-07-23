Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

You are here

Short Url

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will not enter a new “age of austerity” because of the twin hits to its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is not in austerity and we are not getting into an austerity phase,” the minister said. “The world is facing a serious impact from COVID-19, and Saudi is no exception. We are also facing a serious impact from oil price volatility.”
Al-Jadaan said the government had not reduced spending and the budget set out last year would be maintained, but some funds would be reallocated to health care and away from projects delayed by anti-pandemic measures. “So from that point of view, we are not taking austerity measures,” he said.
The minister told a Bloomberg online seminar that the recent tripling of VAT to 15 per cent was part of a strategy to assess all fiscal options, and that much of the increased revenue would be directed “to provide better services to the people.”
The total stimulus injected by the government to combat the fallout from the pandemic amounted to about $65 billion, he said, and liquidity was “ample” in the system.
Asked if the Kingdom would consider further stimulus in the event of a “second wave” of economic damage, he replied: “We stand ready, we are assessing the needs of the economy. But yes, definitely, we will provide whatever support is needed to ensure the economy recovers.”
He left open the possibility that the Kingdom could introduce some form of income tax. “We consider all options available,” he said, but also pointed to the long-term challenge of introducing such a tax from scratch. “I’m not ruling anything out, but nothing is imminent,” he said.
Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would “double down” on the investment program to implement its Vision 2030 diversification strategy. “These are long-term strategies, and by the time COVID-19 dies down, they will have borne fruit,” he said.
In particular, the privatization program would be continued, he said. The Kingdom had received “very attractive bids” for some state-owned businesses, and the water industry, health care and education could form part of a privatization plan that could bring in more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the next few years.
Al-Jadaan said the government was still considering whether this year’s summit of leaders of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president, would be a physical event, a digital forum, or a hybrid of the two.
“We want to showcase Saudi Arabia,” he said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

S&P: Firms to delay investments

Updated 23 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

S&P: Firms to delay investments

  • Twin blows of coronavirus disease and weakened oil prices may see many companies opt for caution to keep costs down
Updated 23 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Gulf companies exposed to the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and weak oil prices may delay investments and keep costs down, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.

Firms will have to wait at least a few quarters to see recovery, while focusing on managing money and preserving cash flows as new investments take a back seat.

“We are generally seeing a weaker macroeconomic picture, negative employment trends and consumer spending, and a softer 2020 across the board, with a focus on preservation rather than growth”, the report said.

Since mid-March, region-wide lockdowns as well as the drop in oil prices have put most business sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area under pressure.

Aviation, tourism, real estate, hospitality, non-staples retail, and oil and gas are among the sectors that are most exposed to disruption while telecommunications, utilities, and food retailers were seen to be “relatively protected from deteriorating conditions.”

The credit rating agency said it expects a mid-to-high single digit real GDP contraction for most rated GCC sovereigns in 2020, and operating conditions to remain weak over the next few quarters.

It also expects to take several quarters for international passenger and tourism numbers to normalize.

BACKGROUND

The credit rating agency said it expects the negative effects from potential foreign population outflows to be more pronounced and create performance issues across a larger number of sectors.

S&P said that travel restrictions “will significantly weigh on Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors”, in addition to negative impacts on occupancy rates of hotels in Saudi Arabia due to the suspension of Hajj and Umrah.

While the telecom sector has so far fared comparatively well, it too will feel some impact from the pandemic, largely because of the departure of hundreds of thousands of expatriates who will no longer be buying phones and data packages.

The credit rating agency said it expects the negative effects from potential foreign population outflows to be more pronounced and potentially create performance issues across a larger number of sectors, particularly in Dubai, where expats form the majority of the population.

“Potential negative population trends should also mean some weakening of demand and revenue generation for otherwise more resilient sectors such as telecoms, utilities, and food staples.” S&P said.

Major companies across the region have already announced unprecedented job cuts as they seek to control costs. The jobs cull has extended from the aviation sector to energy with a number of national oil companies in the region slashing costs and laying off staff.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings COVID-19

