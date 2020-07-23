You are here

Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari
Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari is the secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) and the newly appointed member of the Ministry of Culture’s Heritage Commission.
The commission is led by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and his deputy, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez. Its main purpose is to develop the heritage sector and maintain it, while setting precedents and regulations
The commission raises public awareness about preserving the Kingdom’s heritage and encouraging local investment in such projects.
Al-Samari received his bachelor’s degree in history from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in 1980.
He pursued a master’s in modern history from the University of California, Riverside in 1986. In 1989, he completed his doctorate from the same university.
He has had an extensive career in education and administration. He was a member of the social studies faculty at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University from 1989 to 1996, and acted as the university magazine’s editor in chief. In 1992, he became the vice dean of scientific research, and led as a director of the research center until 1996.
For the following three years, Al-Samari acted as the undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for cultural relations.
Al-Samari was a member of numerous boards, including the board of directors of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society and the advisory committee of the heritage sector in the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.
He was also a member of the board of trustees of Saudi Research and Publishing Co. and the King Fahd National Library.
Additionally, Al-Samari is an adviser to the Royal Court. He is also the secretary-general of the Center of Documents and Studies of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

