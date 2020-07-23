You are here

EgyptAir to increase international flights by August 1

The company’s chairman Roshy Zakaria said the carrier will operate regular flights to several international destinations. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

  • Egypt earlier opened its borders to tourists on July 1
DUBAI: National carrier EgyptAir is to increase the number of international flights to 35 as of Aug. 1, as countries gradually reopen borders after the coronavirus lockdown.

The company’s chairman Roshy Zakaria said the carrier will operate regular flights to several international destinations including to 17 cities in Europe and 14 in the Middle East and Africa region, as reported by national daily Egypt Today.

The airline added it will continue its flights to Washington, New York and Toronto, as well as China’s Guangzhou city.

Egypt earlier opened its borders to tourists on July 1, specifically allowing visitors to seaside resorts working at limited capacity.

Baghdad airport reopens as Iraq coronavirus cases top 100,000

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks
  • Passengers were being scanned for temperatures as they arrived at Baghdad airport
BAGHDAD: Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights on Thursday after months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks.
The country has recorded 102,226 coronavirus infections and 4,122 deaths, and regularly reports more than 2,000 new cases each day. Thursday's tally was 2,361, according to health ministry figures.
Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad in March, with only irregular or chartered flights operating and advance permission required for travel. The measures accompanied the closure of land borders and a general curfew.
The reopening comes with safeguards to contain the spread of the virus.
Some passengers travelling from the airport are required to take a swab test several days before their flights, and incoming passengers must all to take a test 48 hours before boarding Baghdad-bound planes, a Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said.
Passengers were being scanned for temperatures as they arrived at the airport, and some social distancing was enforced at stages such as passport control but not while people boarded flights. 

