EgyptAir to increase international flights by August 1

DUBAI: National carrier EgyptAir is to increase the number of international flights to 35 as of Aug. 1, as countries gradually reopen borders after the coronavirus lockdown.

The company’s chairman Roshy Zakaria said the carrier will operate regular flights to several international destinations including to 17 cities in Europe and 14 in the Middle East and Africa region, as reported by national daily Egypt Today.

The airline added it will continue its flights to Washington, New York and Toronto, as well as China’s Guangzhou city.

Egypt earlier opened its borders to tourists on July 1, specifically allowing visitors to seaside resorts working at limited capacity.