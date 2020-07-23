Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency of 2017 for another 3 months

DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has extended the state of emergency for another three months after it was approved by parliament, national daily Ahram Online reported.
The state of emergency was first instated in 2017 after two deadly church bombings and has been consistently renewed at three months intervals.
The extension will allow Egypt’s armed forces and police to “take [measures] necessary to confront the dangers and the funding of terrorism and to safeguard security in all parts of the country,” the published decree said.
Over two-thirds of MPs voted for the extension, parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Aal was quoted by Ahram Online.
