You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency of 2017 for another 3 months

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency of 2017 for another 3 months

The decree said the extension will allow armed forces and police to safeguard security. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8d4um

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency of 2017 for another 3 months

  • The state of emergency was first instated in 2017
  • Over two-thirds of MPs voted for the extension
Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has extended the state of emergency for another three months after it was approved by parliament, national daily Ahram Online reported.
The state of emergency was first instated in 2017 after two deadly church bombings and has been consistently renewed at three months intervals.
The extension will allow Egypt’s armed forces and police to “take [measures] necessary to confront the dangers and the funding of terrorism and to safeguard security in all parts of the country,” the published decree said.
Over two-thirds of MPs voted for the extension, parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Aal was quoted by Ahram Online.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Middle-East
Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement
Middle-East
Egypt's tourist hotspots record zero COVID-19 cases

Baghdad airport reopens as Iraq coronavirus cases top 100,000

Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Baghdad airport reopens as Iraq coronavirus cases top 100,000

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks
  • Passengers were being scanned for temperatures as they arrived at Baghdad airport
Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights on Thursday after months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks.
The country has recorded 102,226 coronavirus infections and 4,122 deaths, and regularly reports more than 2,000 new cases each day. Thursday's tally was 2,361, according to health ministry figures.
Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad in March, with only irregular or chartered flights operating and advance permission required for travel. The measures accompanied the closure of land borders and a general curfew.
The reopening comes with safeguards to contain the spread of the virus.
Some passengers travelling from the airport are required to take a swab test several days before their flights, and incoming passengers must all to take a test 48 hours before boarding Baghdad-bound planes, a Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said.
Passengers were being scanned for temperatures as they arrived at the airport, and some social distancing was enforced at stages such as passport control but not while people boarded flights. 

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia signs energy, sports agreements with Iraq
Middle-East
Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’

Latest updates

Pakistan returns 200-year-old temple to Sikhs in southwest
Baghdad airport reopens as Iraq coronavirus cases top 100,000
Demi Lovato reveals engagement to actor Max Ehrich
Twitter sees surge in users, revenue slides amid turmoil
Will Jorge Pinto’s South American revolution save the UAE’s World Cup chances?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.