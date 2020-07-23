Oman residents abroad must renew visas online before return

DUBAI: Oman residents whose visas have expired while abroad must have them renewed online by their sponsors before returning to the country, an Omani senior police official said.

Those returning must carry a receipt of the visa renewal, Major Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Habsi, the Assistant Director of the Directorate General of Passports and Residence, said during an interview with the national radio in Oman.

The major said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of visa renewal caused difficulties for the business sector.

Centers for visa renewals were closed on March 19 until July 1. This prompted Oman authorities to process visas online and no longer required people to be in the sultanate to renew their visas.