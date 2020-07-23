You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Technology key to Gulf’s retail sector’s post-COVID-19 recovery,’ retailers told

‘Technology key to Gulf’s retail sector’s post-COVID-19 recovery,’ retailers told

Studies have shown how the pandemic forced Gulf consumers to adapt to new technology. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqxss

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

‘Technology key to Gulf’s retail sector’s post-COVID-19 recovery,’ retailers told

  • Retail sector officials and experts noted a shift in consumer behavior in the region
Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Technology will play a crucial role for the recovery of the Gulf’s $275.4-billion retail sector after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed global industries to the wall, experts have said in an online retail event.

Retail sector officials and experts noted a shift in consumer behavior in the region, adding how latest technology and digital transformation are now key to unlocking the market’s potential.

A recent survey conducted by Ernst & Young in May 2020 found that 92 percent of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have changed their shopping habits – including shifting to online purchase.

“Technology will drive digital initiatives. Good customer experience will come from an innovation mindset, driven using different technology tools,” Piyush Kumar Chowhan, Group Chief Information Officer, Lulu Group International, the largest retailer in the Gulf.

He added data and artificial intelligence could “nurture the growth of the retail sector.”

Studies have shown how the pandemic forced Gulf consumers to adapt to new technology – including to contactless payments and remote shopping through mobile applications.

The Visa CEMEA Impact Tracker has shown a shift to online commerce, with cash transactions being replaced by digital payments. The survey found many consumers in the UAE started shopping online for the first time.

Saudi Arabia’s Bin Dawood Group reported 400 percent jump in app downloads while online sales jumped 200 percent in just a few weeks.

While these new methods become prominent, Youssef Olama, Information Technology Director at Spinneys Egypt, warned of one of its dangers – breach of privacy for consumers.

“Technology is undoubtedly the key to future business growth. Data science will be important to understand market trends and leverage them within the business. But we should avoid tracking customers. Privacy has to be well-defined in terms of data usage,” he said.

Topics: retail Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
COVID-19 sends Malaysia’s retail tourism in a downward spiral
Business & Economy
S&P downgrades trio of Dubai developers as pandemic hits property and retail

Twitter sees surge in users, revenue slides amid turmoil

Updated 23 July 2020
AFP

Twitter sees surge in users, revenue slides amid turmoil

  • Twitter reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the quarter, most of that coming from setting aside funds for income taxes
  • Revenue slumped 19 percent from a year ago to $683 million
Updated 23 July 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter said Thursday user growth soared in the past quarter even as ad revenues took a hit amid civil unrest in the United States.
The short-messaging service reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the quarter, most of that coming from setting aside funds for income taxes.
Revenue slumped 19 percent from a year ago to $683 million. Despite some modest rebound from the pandemic-induced economic slump, Twitter said that “many brands slowed or paused spend in reaction to US civil unrest” in May and June.
Twitter said ad revenue declined 15 percent over the last three weeks of June, but appeared to have rebounded since then.
A key metric for Twitter, the number of “monetizable” daily active users, hit 186 million for a jump of 24 percent from last year.
This was “driven by global conversation around current events and ongoing product improvements,” Twitter said in its second quarter update.
Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the user gains showed “the highest quarterly year-over-year growth rate we’ve delivered” using this measure.
Twitter shares jumped 6.5 percent in pre-market trade following the release.
The earnings report comes a week after Twitter suffered a hack that affected high-profile accounts and raised fears about security of the service which has become a key element of political conversation.
Dorsey said: “We moved quickly to address what happened, and have taken additional steps to improve resiliency against targeted social engineering attempts, implemented numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems, and are working with law enforcement.”
Twitter acknowledged late Wednesday that in 36 of the 130 accounts that were compromised, hackers were able to access direct messages intended to be private, adding to the severity of the incident.
Those affected included one unidentified elected official in the Netherlands.
“We are actively working on communicating directly with the account-holders that were impacted,” Twitter said on its security blog.
Dorsey said of the incident: “We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address this security issue.”
Twitter, an important tool used by President Donald Trump, is seen by some analysts as an important element in public and political discussion, and a key to its growth.
The research firm eMarketer said its estimate of Twitter’s user base, using a different method than the company, shows the number of users will grow to some 305 million this year.
In the past quarter, “Twitter’s user growth accelerated in Q2 as housebound consumers continued to use the platform to follow news about the coronavirus and other current events,” said eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg.

Topics: Twitter

Related

Media
Twitter: Attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts
Media
Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week

Latest updates

Saudi citizens allowed to enter Kingdom by land from UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait
Saudi Arabia announces 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Bella Hadid unveils quarantine-made clothing collection
Pakistan returns 200-year-old temple to Sikhs in southwest
Baghdad airport reopens as Iraq coronavirus cases top 100,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.