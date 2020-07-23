You are here

Demi Lovato reveals engagement to actor Max Ehrich

The couple confirmed their relationship in May. (Instagram)
DUBAI: American singer Demi Lovato announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich on Thursday.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, the music star told her 88.4 million followers: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner.’ But today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“The Sorry Not Sorry” singer then wrote to her fiance: “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you,” the 27-year-old star wrote. 

Lovato also shared images of her wedding ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in May, celebrated their special moment by a beach in Malibu, California.

The 29-year-old groom-to-be also shared a message to his partner on Instagram after he popped the question.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife,” he wrote.

Lovato has had a rough time dealing with addiction in the past. In her YouTube documentary released in 2017 called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” she openly discussed her drug use and battles with alcohol.

In 2018, she indicated in her song “Sober” that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, also struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues.

But Lovato now seems to have put her life back on track and is welcoming a new chapter of her life with Ehrich.

