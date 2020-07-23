You are here

  • Home
  • Bella Hadid unveils quarantine-made clothing collection

Bella Hadid unveils quarantine-made clothing collection

Bella Hadid revealed a partnership with high-end US jewelry brand Chrome Hearts to release a limited-edition clothing collection designed at home during self-isolation. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz4q6

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

Bella Hadid unveils quarantine-made clothing collection

Updated 23 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid has unveiled a secret fashion project she developed while in quarantine.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hadid, who is of Dutch descent, revealed a partnership with high-end US jewelry brand Chrome Hearts to release a limited-edition clothing collection designed at home during self-isolation.

“Making these pieces meant and means so much to me,” she told her 31.8 million followers. “I’m grateful to @laurielynnstark @richardstarkchromehearts and @mattyboy90 for allowing me to send the profits to where they are most needed,” she added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi I can’t wait to tell you about a project I started at the beginning of quarantine ... I’ll be auctioning a whole bunch of limited edition @chromeheartsxbella pieces made by me @ home during my time alone ... without too much detail ... long story short .... my family at @chromeheartsofficial and I are promising that 100% of proceeds are going to @yourrightscamp , @feedingamerica and a few smaller organizations (that I will name at a later time) all actively raising up and supporting the Black community, each in different and special ways to further the liberation of Black people worldwide ... making these pieces meant and means so much to me and I’m grateful to @laurielynnstark @richardstarkchromehearts and @mattyboy90 for allowing me to send the profits to where they are most needed ...so i hope you enjoy & love it all as much I enjoyed making it for you . can’t wait to show you

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Hadid is yet to announce the features of her new collection.

The project is for a good cause, with the 23-year-old model promising that all profits will go to organizations supporting the black community, such as Know Your Rights Camp, Feeding America and others.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

these are a few of my favorite things.. wearin my mini pink purse & blue tinted white gold glasses ... xx BH

A post shared by CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA (@chromeheartsxbella) on

The model’s first collaboration with the brand, which produces silver accessories, gold and diamond jewelry, eyewear, leather, clothing and furniture, was in 2017. It featured dresses, skirts, bags and shirts.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

+ "baby girl" cardigan "jo" skirt & "pink n the brain" purse +

A post shared by CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA (@chromeheartsxbella) on

Since then she has collaborated on projects with Chrome Hearts.

In 2019, the brand teamed up with the model again for Hellz Bellz, an eyewear capsule collection featuring sunglasses and optical frames in a range of colors.

Topics: Bella Hadid Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Capri: The epitome of la dolce vita

Updated 23 July 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Capri: The epitome of la dolce vita

  • All manner of VIPs and celebrities, from Sophia Loren to George Clooney, have holidayed in Capri, drawn by its tiny streets full of luxury shops and its natural beauty
  • The Piazzetta, the iconic square in the center overlooking the port, which is normally packed with enormous luxury boats, is where everyone wants to be seen
Updated 23 July 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Capri was Roman emperors’ favorite destination for a spiritual holiday retreat. Since the 1950s, this dream island with turquoise waters only 10 km away from Naples, in southern Italy, has been the epitome of la dolce vita (a life of pleasure and luxury). From aristocrats and intellectuals to artists such as Pablo Picasso and actors such as Audrey Hepburn, all manner of VIPs and celebrities have holidayed in Capri, with its tiny streets full of luxury shops, and its natural beauty.

Capri was the favorite getaway of former US First Lady Jackie Kennedy and actors Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren, as it is now for Tom Cruise, Leo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart, Bono and George Clooney. The Piazzetta, the iconic tiny square in the center overlooking the port, which is normally packed with enormous luxury boats, is where everyone wants to be seen.


But if one wants to enjoy a luxury holiday with family or friends here and escape the paparazzi, one needs to go uphill to Anacapri. In this cozy city on the highest part of the island, you will find the Capri Palace Jumeirah.

The only Jumeirah hotel in Italy, the Capri Palace offers a magnificent getaway in one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island. The hotel, overlooking the Gulf of Naples with breath-taking views and sunsets, fully embodies la dolce vita in authentic Capri style, featuring a precious contemporary art collection and classic Mediterranean design.

The 68 guestrooms offer a unique blend of understated luxury and contemporary style. Walking between Giorgio De Chirico paintings and Arnaldo Pomodoro sculptures displayed all around the neoclassical white palazzo is like being in a contemporary art museum.

The suites and rooms feature exquisite materials, from midnight black marble to bright handcrafted ceramic tiles made by artisans from the Amalfi Coast. The Capritouch rooms evoke the spirit of the Mediterranean, with interiors in sparkling white and bright blue colors, grand columns and superfine fabrics and linens.

Some rooms have private swimming pools; the bottom of one of them is decorated with a replica of a famous Andy Warhol painting. The Paltrow, the hotel’s presidential suite, is the pinnacle of luxury. Taste and luxury are the signature of this hotel, which this year will be open to guests until the end of September.

The main swimming pool is an artwork too, with exquisite stylish figures melting with the blue of the water and of the sky. VIP guests enjoy being pampered by an attentive staff led by General Manager Ermanno Zanini.

Barman Antonio Chirico, who like most of the hotel staff is a local, told Arab News: “In the 32 years I’ve been working here, the guest I was proudest to serve a drink to was Dr. Albert Sabin, the American medical researcher who developed the oral polio vaccine. That man really did something for the world.”

When Chirico is off work, he cultivates his own vineyard and makes his wine in a little property he owns not far from the hotel, on the slopes of the Solaro Mountain, which one can easily ascend on a chairlift. The view of the gulfs of Naples and Salerno is spectacular and unique. The ride is fun, it takes only 13 minutes, and the chairlift terminal is literally in front of the Capri Palace entrance.

In Italy, food matters a lot. The signature in-house two-Michelin-star restaurant L’Olivo serves Mediterranean classics in style and taste. The design is alluring: L’Olivo was conceived as a cozy but elegant living room with sofas, armchairs and a selection of fine fabrics, from cashmere to linen.

At sunset, its terrace is colored by the fiery hues of the Mediterranean. L’Olivo Undiscovered has just been launched: An intimate space in a lovely ancient cellar transformed into a unique private club atmosphere.

Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, one of the most beautiful terraces in Capri — immersed in the beauty of the island’s white rocks and overlooking the sea — is the only one-Michelin-star beach club in the world. It serves exquisite seafood and dessert just a few meters away from the Grotta Azzurra (Blue Grotto), one of the most iconic places on the island. Here you cannot miss the spaghetti alla chitarra with sea urchins.

For the 2020 season, an exclusive Dior pop-up store has opened. Overlooking the blue waters of the Mediterranean, this magnificent terrace on a cliff is one of the few locations chosen by Dior to present its exclusive Riviera capsule. The Toile de Jouy motifs and Dior bayadere stripes cover cushions, umbrellas and personalized beach huts at the lounge area.

Topics: Italy  Capri The Capri Palace

Related

Offbeat
Sophia Loren: Retire? Never!
Offbeat
Actor George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy: media

Latest updates

SFA leads surge in Saudi women’s sports
Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51
Israeli fighter jet comes close to Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace - Iran media
Coronavirus crisis opens new vistas for Middle East’s 3D printing pioneers
A roadside assistance app cuts through Egypt’s traffic congestion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.