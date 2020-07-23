You are here

With no Brits, cash-strapped Portugal's tourist haven Algarve fights for survival

The Algarve coast in Portugal. Britain has decided to leave Portugal off a list of more than 50 countries safe enough for travel without restrictions. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 July 2020
Reuters

  • Coronavirus regulations in the UK are keeping tourists away from Portugal
VILAMOURA, Portugal: In his near-empty pub in the Algarve in southern Portugal, Samuel Tilley is fuming that coronavirus regulations in his home country Britain are keeping tourists away, further jeopardizing an already gloomy summer season.

Usually packed with tourists at this time of the year, Vilamoura is quiet, leaving staff at Tilley’s O’Neills bar without much to do but brood over Britain’s decision to leave Portugal off a list of more than 50 countries safe enough for travel without restrictions.

“It was very shocking. I don’t believe there’s any logic behind it,” Tilley said. “There are some wonderful people here in the Algarve and beyond and I feel this decision by the British government really hurt them.”

Portugal initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic but a persistent count of several hundred new cases a day concentrated in and around Lisbon in the past two months has worried authorities, leading Britain and other European nations to impose restrictions on travel from the southern European nation.

Last year, Portugal welcomed about 2 million Britons, with 64 percent of them heading to the Algarve, famed for its beaches and golf courses. So far in 2020, 92,000 Britons have made it the region.

Sunbeds are left empty and lonely waiters stand outside restaurants with menus in hand but no holidaymakers to speak to.

“It used to be so busy that you would stand shoulder to shoulder,” Welsh tourist Nadine said as she walked around nearly empty streets in nearby Albufeira.

Last year, Portugal welcomed about 2 million Britons, with 64 percent of them heading to the Algarve.

Elizeu Correia, head of the Algarve-based destination management company EC Travel, said not being included in the British safe travel list had been devastating for his business, with revenues dropping about 60 percent this year compared to 2019.

“It is obviously a tremendous hit on everybody,” he said. “We had no revenue in March, April, May, June . . . so we were counting on that.”

Britons pumped about €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) into Portugual’s economy last year and without that cash, the Algarve’s businesses, which mainly rely on the busy summer months to make ends meet, will find themselves in a tight spot.

The travel list, which allows holidaymakers to dodge a 14-day quarantine on returning home, is expected to be reviewed by next Monday but, even if Portugal is put on the list then, it might be too late.

“It is obvious part of the damage can’t be reversed,” said Eliderico Viegas, president of Algarve’s AHETA hotel association. “Many people have already opted for other destinations.”

On average, the Algarve’s hotels, which are usually fully booked in July and August, are currently surviving with only 40 percent occupancy, according to AHETA.

The Algarve saw its number of registered unemployed in June rise 231 percent compared to the same period last year, increasing from about 8,000 to more than 26,000 people. Most relied on the so-called seasonal jobs, which were wiped out as demand collapsed and businesses closed doors.

The government has acknowledged the Algarve needs urgent help, and announced on Tuesday it would spend €300 million to support its struggling economy.

Topics: Algarve Portugal tourism Coronavirus

Saudi Ports to develop massive grain terminal in Yanbu

Updated 24 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

  • Facility will become first regional center for import and processing grains as Gulf states look to safeguard food security
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is set to develop the Kingdom’s biggest grain terminal in Yanbu.

Mawani signed an agreement with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a Public Investment Fund-owned company, to lease land in Yanbu Commercial Port to be used to develop the project. The value of the project was not disclosed.

The terminal, which will be sited on 313,000 square meters of land, will be used for importing, processing and exporting grain. It will be built in two phases with total capacity of 5 million tons annually.

Gulf states are investing heavily in food security as a combination of political and climate factors encourage countries to ensure they have enough essential food supplies in case of an emergency.

“This strategic partnership with Mawani has lasted for over 30 years and is considered one of the key pillars of the food security system in the Kingdom,” Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture and chairman of SALIC, said. “The project aims to enhance the velocity of the main grain influx to Saudi Arabia and is considered the first regional center for grains in the commercial port of Yanbu.”

The Yanbu project will become the first regional center for importing, processing and re-exporting grains, according to Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi transport minister and chairman of Mawani.

“This regional project will support the operational traffic in the Yanbu Commercial Port, attract additional international shipping lines, and increase investment in the logistic services sector which will bring about significant growth in operational traffic,” Al-Jasser said.

The project represents the latest move by the ports authority to develop its infrastructure and better position Saudi Arabia as an international trade hub linking Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Yanbu Commercial Port

