You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ‘puts pilgrim safety first,’ says Hajj official

Saudi Arabia ‘puts pilgrim safety first,’ says Hajj official

Workers are using 54,000 liters of eco-friendly sanitization solution and 95 pieces of equipment for daily cleaning operations at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4mas

Updated 24 July 2020
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia ‘puts pilgrim safety first,’ says Hajj official

  • More than 3,500 workers are taking part in a major cleaning operation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah
  • The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is overseeing the disinfection program as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to limit the outbreak
Updated 24 July 2020
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi preparations for Hajj are focusing on extensive health measures to limit the threat of coronavirus, according to a Hajj official.

“Maintenance team preparations and follow-up are being carried out on a daily basis to prepare for the season and to ensure that services in Makkah and at holy sites are at the highest state of readiness despite the small number of pilgrims this year,” Alaa Al-Nofaie, adviser to the chairman of the board of the Makkah Region Development Authority, told Arab News.

Abdulhamid Al-Maliki, assistant undersecretary for service affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told Arab News that the urgent situation caused by the pandemic requires a united effort to help the government present a good image of the Kingdom in terms of security, health and services.

He said that vigorous efforts by the Presidency to combat COVID-19 will enable the Kingdom to meet any challenge.

Hajj personnel are ready to deal with the fast-spreading virus, especially among crowds, he added.

More than 3,500 workers are taking part in a major cleaning operation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is overseeing the disinfection program as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to limit the outbreak.

Workers are using 54,000 liters of eco-friendly sanitization solution and 95 pieces of equipment for daily cleaning operations at the holy site.

The mayor of Makkah, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Quwaihis, told Arab News that COVID-19 case numbers are lower in the Kingdom compared with Western countries, which were late to enforce precautionary measures.

He said that inaction rapidly increased case numbers in the West and that the actions of Saudi authorities prevented the same crisis occurring in the Kingdom.

Fadhel Al-Buainain, an economist, said that despite the economic cost of suspending Umrah and reducing pilgrim numbers, the Kingdom has put the safety of Muslims first.

Meanwhile, the Guidance Affairs Agency headed by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched an interactive platform for pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Part of the “We Are Proud to Serve the Pilgrims and Visitors” campaign, the platform includes all programs, Qur’an recitations, lessons, lectures and speeches.It can be visited at gph.gov.sa/images/gph_files/hajj8/Guidance_for_the%20month_of_Dhu_al-Hijjah.pdf

Related

Saudi Arabia
Makkah Grand Mosque to remain closed during Eid Al-Adha to stop virus spread

Yemen parliament speaker highlights importance of implementing Riyadh Agreement

Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen parliament speaker highlights importance of implementing Riyadh Agreement

  • The power-sharing agreement was signed last year in November
  • Hansel said the US will work with partners to end the war in Yemen
Updated 18 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s parliament speaker highlighted the importance of implementing the Riyadh Agreement to restore balance in the war-torn country, state news agency Saba New reported.

Parliament speaker, Sultan Al-Barakani, discussed on Thursday his government’s efforts to unify the anti-Houthi coalition to confront the militia with US ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Hanse.

Hansel said the US will work with partners to end the war in Yemen and expressed support for the Riyadh Agreement.

The power-sharing agreement was signed last year in November between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Yemeni government after government forces and troops loyal to the STC clashed last summer.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced that it had sent over 220 tons of aid to Yemen and will allocate an additional $81 million for assistance, Saba New reported.

The aid package includes “medical and other essential supplies,” an EU statement said.

Coronavirus continues to spread in several governorates in Yemen as the country’s battered medical sector is unable to deliver, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) said earlier this month.

The country only has six labs where coronavirus can be tested, which according to the IOM hides the impact of the disease.

“Lack of access to soap and water means the illness can spread faster,” a report by the IOM said. 

The country also lacks ventilators and PCR tests, official spokesman for the Supreme Emergency Committee for Combating Coronavirus Ishraq Al-Siba’i told Saba New last month

Topics: Yemen US United States

Related

Special
Middle-East
Yemen currency crash has ‘done more damage’ than war, experts say
Middle-East
Egypt to increase medical scholarship programs for Yemeni nationals

Latest updates

Yemen parliament speaker highlights importance of implementing Riyadh Agreement
US condemns government airstrike against Taliban
Kuwait migrant quota threatens Indian workers
What We Are Eating Today: Craving Keto
Saudis celebrating Eid urged to maintain safety measures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.