Tunisian MPs to debate motion to withdraw confidence on parliament speaker

DUBAI: Representatives from Tunisia’s legislative branch, the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, will meet today to debate on the motion to withdraw confidence against parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

Osama Khelifi, the deputy leader of Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party which holds the second-most seats in parliament, told the press on Thursday that the meeting was earlier postponed due the withdrawal of Nabil Hajji and Zuhair Al-Maghzawi, representatives of the Democratic Current (Movement? There is mention of the Party in this story).

At least five Tunisian parties have called for a vote of no confidence against Ghannouchi, accusing the co-founder of the Ennahda party of pursuing partisan interests.

The no-confidence motion poses the biggest challenge yet to Ennahda, the largest parliamentary bloc, which first took power in 2011 after the Arab Spring uprising but was forced to step down in 2013 after a series of protests.

Representatives of the Free Constitutional Party continued their sit-in inside the Tunisian parliament on Thursday, to protest the delay in scheduling a public session to vote on the no-confidence motion.