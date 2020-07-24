Three-year-old dies as Belgian coronavirus cases grow

You are here

An healthcare worker wipe a tear as she take part in a protest calling for better work conditions, and more support for their sector at the Joseph Bracops Hospital in Brussels on June 22, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89%
  • Belgium has now recorded 64,847 cases of COVID-19
BRUSSELS, Belgium: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium’s youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.
Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from COVID-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old.
The young girl had “severe” pre-existing conditions, but Catry warned against complacency among the healthy and that 85 percent of new cases diagnosed last week were among the under-60s.
“It’s true that it’s rare that a young person dies of COVID-19, but it’s clear that no-one is immune,” he warned, after the number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89 percent.
Belgium has now recorded 64,847 cases of COVID-19, after being one of the countries with the highest per capita rates of infection at the height of the crisis in Europe.
Authorities appeared to have brought the outbreak under control, and cases are still way down on their peak, but last week 15 people per day were admitted to hospital up from 10 the week before.
Deaths increased to an average of 2.9 per day, up from 1.7 per day, over the same period.
COVID taskforce spokesman Catry warned earlier this week that action must be taken if this “snowball effect” was not to turn into an “avalanche” of new cases.
And on Thursday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced tougher rules on wearing masks in public places and postponed plans to further ease lockdown measures next month.

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

Updated 24 July 2020
AP

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

  • Tit-for-tat move in response to US closure of China’s consulate in Houston
  • ‘The current situation in Chinese-US relations is not what China desires to see’
Updated 24 July 2020
AP

BEIJING: China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades.
The move was a response to the Trump administration’s order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston after Washington accused Chinese agents of trying to steal medical and other research in Texas.
The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “wrong decision.”
Chinese-US relations have soured amid a mounting array of conflicts including trade, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, technology, spying accusations, Hong Kong and allegations of abuses against Chinese Muslims.
“The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the United States,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The current situation in Chinese-US relations is not what China desires to see. The United States is responsible for all this,” it said. “We once again urge the United States to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track.”
Also Friday, the US State Department sent out a notice warning Americans in China of a “heightened risk of arbitrary detention.”
“US citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security,’” the notice said.
Americans may be detained or deported for “sending private electronic messages critical” of the Chinese government, it said. The notice gave no indication of what prompted the warning.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities including the Texas A&M medical system.
The ministry on Thursday rejected the allegations as “malicious slander” and warned that the Houston consulate’s closure was “breaking down the bridge of friendship” between the two countries.
The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.
The consulate in Chengdu is responsible for monitoring Tibet and other areas in the southwest inhabited by non-ethnic Chinese minorities that are considered especially sensitive by Beijing.
Asian stock markets, already uneasy about the uncertain pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, fell Friday on the news of the closure.
“Alongside the eviction of the Houston Chinese Consulate, the risk of the US-China conflict escalating into a ‘Cold War’ is worrying,” Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank said in a report.
The consulate in Chengdu was in the news in 2012 when Wang Lijun, the police chief of the major city of Chongqing, visited and told American officials his concerns about the death of a British business associate of the wife of Chongqing’s Communist Party secretary, Bo Xilai.
That prompted the British Embassy to ask for a new investigation, which led to the arrest and conviction of Bo’s wife. Bo was later dismissed and sentenced to prison.
The consulate was surrounded by police while Wang was inside. He later emerged and was arrested and sentenced to 15 years on charges of corruption and defection. The US government has refused to confirm whether Wang asked for asylum.
Also Thursday, the US Justice Department said it believes the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher, Tang Juan, who is accused of lying about her background in the Communist Party’s military wing on a visa application.
The department announced criminal charges of visa fraud against Tang and three other Chinese researchers. It said Tang lied on a visa application last October as she made plans to work at the University of California, Davis, and again during an FBI interview months later.
US authorities this week announced criminal charges against two Chinese computer hackers who are accused of targeting companies that are working on vaccines for the coronavirus.
US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have stepped up accusations of technology theft. In a speech Thursday, Pompeo said some Chinese students and others “come here to steal our intellectual property and to take this back to their country.”

Topics: China US

