European Commission: Urgent need for EU countries to diversify 5G suppliers

Top telecoms equipment maker Huawei competes with Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson. (AFP)
  • In November last year, the EU agreed to take a tough line on 5G suppliers to reduce cybersecurity risks to next-generation mobile networks
BRUSSELS: EU countries must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission said on Friday, amid US pressure on the bloc to follow Britain and ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks.
In November last year, the EU agreed to take a tough line on 5G suppliers to reduce cybersecurity risks to next-generation mobile networks, seen as key to boosting economic growth and competitiveness.
The strategy included reducing countries’ and telecoms operators’ dependency on one supplier. World No. 1 telecoms equipment maker Huawei competes with Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.
“Progress is urgently needed to mitigate the risk of dependency on high-risk suppliers, also with a view to reducing dependencies at (European) Union level,” the EU executive said, reporting on the progress made by the 27 EU countries.
“Challenges have been identified in designing and imposing appropriate multi-vendor strategies for individual MNOs (mobile network operator) or at national level due to technical or operational difficulties,” it said, citing the lack of interoperability or the size of the country as some of the problems.
The Commission also urged 13 EU countries to adopt the foreign direct investments screening mechanism without delay, a tool which allows EU governments to intervene in cases of foreign direct investment in strategic assets, especially if state-controlled or state-financed enterprises are involved.

UK business activity rebounds into growth: data

  • Composite purchasing managers’ index hits 61-month peak at 57.1 points in July
LONDON: Britain’s private sector economic activity returned to growth in July on easing lockdown restrictions, having plunged since March on coronavirus fallout, a closed watched survey showed Friday.
The composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a 61-month peak at 57.1 points in July, registering the fastest expansion since June 2015, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) said in a statement. That compared with a reading of 47.7 in June.
The PMI has now jumped back above the key 50 level to indicate a rebound from contraction into growth.
“July data indicated a marked improvement in business conditions across the UK private sector economy following the easing of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease,” Markit/CIPS added in the statement.
“The latest survey indicated a return to growth for the service sector and a much faster rise in manufacturing production than seen in June.”
The composite PMI last stood above 50 in February before the pandemic hit.

