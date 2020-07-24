You are here

Taliban say ready for talks with Kabul after Eid holiday

Afghan Taliban militants and villagers attend a gathering as they celebrate the peace deal on March 02, 2020. (AFP)
  • Religious movement has finalized its 20-member negotiating team, which includes 13 members of the Taliban’s leadership council
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say they are ready for talks with Afghanistan’s political leadership after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha at the end of July, offering to hand over the last of the government prisoners in a week’s time, providing the government frees the last of its Taliban prisoners.
The offer made by Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet late Thursday follows one of the most significant shakeups in the Taliban in years. The group appointed the son of the movement’s fearsome founder to head its military wing and powerful leadership council members to its negotiation team.
In Kabul on Friday, the High Council for National Reconciliation, which was created in May to manage peace efforts with the Taliban, said it was still working through the Taliban’s prisoner list.
Javed Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser’s office, previously said nearly 600 Taliban prisoners whose release is being sought have been convicted of serious crimes. The government is reluctant to set them free, he said.
It seemed unlikely the government would free the remaining Taliban prisoners before the Muslim holiday.
The release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the government and 1,000 government personnel and security officials in Taliban custody is laid out in a US deal with the Taliban aimed at ending Afghanistan’s relentless wars.
According to the deal, the prisoner exchange is to take place ahead of talks between Kabul and the Taliban, seen as perhaps the most critical part of the deal.
Shaheen’s tweet was the first offer at a timeline for the negotiations, however he demanded the prisoner release be completed first and refused any substitutes to the list of prisoners submitted by the Taliban.
Kabul has offered to free alternative Taliban members they have in custody and who they say have not been convicted of serious crimes. The Taliban have refused.
The government’s national reconciliation council membership has yet to be decided. It is being led by Abdullah Abdullah, a candidate in last year’s presidential election who disputed the results and had for a time declared himself president. He was appointed to head the reconciliation efforts to break the political deadlock over the election, which had frustrated Washington’s efforts to get intra-Afghan negotiations off the ground.
Meanwhile, in the Qatar capital of Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, the religious movement has finalized its 20-member negotiating team, which includes 13 members of the Taliban’s leadership council.
Taliban officials who spoke previously said the strength of the team means it can make decisions on behalf of the movement.
The Taliban team is also led by one of the founders of the movement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who spent eight years in a jail in Pakistan after he attempted to open peace talks in 2010 with President Hamid Karzai.
Baradar’s independent peace overtures were apparently made without either Pakistan’s or the United States’ prior approval, according to Karzai. Karzai has said he twice asked Islamabad and Washington to free Baradar. He was rejected both times, he said.
Now, however, Baradar speaks on the phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and was the leading negotiator in talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, which resulted in a peace deal between the Taliban and the US It was touted as Afghanistan’s best chance at peace in decades when it was signed Feb. 29. However, it has been bogged down over the release of prisoners.

Three-year-old dies as Belgian coronavirus cases grow

Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Three-year-old dies as Belgian coronavirus cases grow

  • The number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89%
  • Belgium has now recorded 64,847 cases of COVID-19
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A three-year-old girl has become Belgium’s youngest known victim of the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as the country confronts a worrying growth in new infections.
Health spokesman Boudewijn Catry said three people die each day in Belgium from COVID-19, including recently the toddler and an 18-year-old.
The young girl had “severe” pre-existing conditions, but Catry warned against complacency among the healthy and that 85 percent of new cases diagnosed last week were among the under-60s.
“It’s true that it’s rare that a young person dies of COVID-19, but it’s clear that no-one is immune,” he warned, after the number of new infections per week in Belgium jumped by 89 percent.
Belgium has now recorded 64,847 cases of COVID-19, after being one of the countries with the highest per capita rates of infection at the height of the crisis in Europe.
Authorities appeared to have brought the outbreak under control, and cases are still way down on their peak, but last week 15 people per day were admitted to hospital up from 10 the week before.
Deaths increased to an average of 2.9 per day, up from 1.7 per day, over the same period.
COVID taskforce spokesman Catry warned earlier this week that action must be taken if this “snowball effect” was not to turn into an “avalanche” of new cases.
And on Thursday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced tougher rules on wearing masks in public places and postponed plans to further ease lockdown measures next month.

