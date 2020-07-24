You are here

Lebanese official tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting French foreign minister

French Foreign Affair Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wears a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he meets with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon July 23, 2020. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Head of the Lebanese foreign minister’s office Hadi Hashem told OTV he had taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test ahead of a planned trip to Denmark, but was now self-isolating at home until Monday before another test
  • Lebanon has recorded 3,258 infections and 43 deaths from the novel coronavirus since February
BEIRUT: The head of the Lebanese foreign minister’s office, Hadi Hashem, learnt that he had tested positive COVID-19 shortly after having lunch with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The French delegation was immediately informed.

Le Drian was on the second and final day of his visit to Lebanon, and visited the Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), which is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients, amid tight preventive measures. He described the hospital as “fighting in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.”

Le Drian also visited Carmel Saint Joseph School in Mechref, Mount Lebanon, and with the heads of accredited French-speaking schools in Lebanon.

He announced that the French government will allocate &euro;15 million ($17 million) to support the education sector in Lebanon, stressing that “France will not allow the Francophone schools in Lebanon to collapse.”

The head of the monastery and the school, Sister Antoinette Owait, told Le Drian: “Our educational institutions are the only guarantor for the pluralism of society, which is the wealth of this region, and we are the church of the Arabs in Lebanon, which plays a major role in Islamic-Christian dialogue at a time when the conflict between East and West is intensifying and taking new forms in terms of confrontation and misunderstanding.”

“We are totally in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will live together or die together in the country of unity, diversity, and pluralism. We will continue to be an example of democracy in the Arab region and a message for the whole world in terms of intercultural dialogue and civilizational interaction.”

Sister Owait stressed that “education alone makes today’s world — which is full of violence, injustice, oppression, and hunger — more peaceful, humane, united, and loving.”

When told that there are Muslim students in Lebanon’s Christian schools, Le Drian said: “Your schools are a unique example and an invaluable asset to the future of Lebanon. They are an example of excellence that contributes to making this country a leading educational force in the region and an example of multilingualism, civic education, and respect for diversity.”

He added: “I know what it must be like for parents struggling to pay the tuition fees and the schools that struggle to pay the sums due. We will not let the Francophone schools in Lebanon collapse. France believes in the future of education in Lebanon and will not leave the Lebanese youth to face the crisis alone. This vicious cycle must be broken, and you can count on France and nobody will leave you.”

The French foreign minister stressed the necessity of not surrendering, highlighting that this should be everyone’s mantra.

He also called for Lebanon to “distance itself from the conflicts in the region.”

This stance came the day after Le Drian met Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke. Al-Rahi, Lebanon’s top Christian religious authority, is leading a campaign to distance Lebanon from regional conflicts. Pro-Hezbollah activists responded to this campaign by criticizing Al-Rahi.

Le Drian said that Patriarch Al-Rahi aimed through his campaign to call for positive neutrality, “which is also France’s message.”

The French foreign minister said: “Lebanon is going through a difficult situation and is on a knife edge, but there is potential to advance, and officials (in Lebanon) must carry out their responsibilities. Everyone knows what is required, and France is ready to help.”

Updated 46 min 45 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

International plea to save storm-hit Yemeni mud city from collapse

  • Shibam has been deprived of vital maintenance since the beginning of the war in Yemen which had resulted in international NGOs and experts leaving the country
Updated 46 min 45 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in southeastern Yemen have called for international help to save the historic mud-skyscraper city of Shibam from collapse after heavy rains damaged more than 100 homes.

Dubbed the “Manhattan of the Desert,” the 16th-century walled city in the province of Hadramout is the oldest metropolis in the world to use vertical construction.

However, torrential rain on Monday partially destroyed some of the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s 500 high-rise properties forcing many families out of their homes and to seek refuge with neighbors or relatives.

During a meeting in the city of Seiyun on Thursday, local authorities in the region agreed to set up an emergency committee to assess the damage to Shibam and surrounding areas. At the same time officials appealed for financial aid from UNESCO and other international and local funding bodies to help with repair and reconstruction costs.

Alawi Bin Sumait, a journalist and resident of Shibam, told Arab News: “The rains were huge and lasted from 5:30 p.m. to nearly 10 p.m.” He said the deluge overwhelmed streets, sewage systems, and power lines, and he and his son Abdullah posted images on social media showing huge cracks that had formed in some of the mud buildings.

He urged the Yemeni government to urgently allocate emergency funds toward repairing damaged houses before they crumbled.

Shibam has been deprived of vital maintenance since the beginning of the war in Yemen which had resulted in international NGOs and experts leaving the country. Even before the recent heavy rains, many properties in the clustered city were already on the verge of collapse, Bin Sumait said.

With meteorologists forecasting further rainstorms over the coming days in Shibam, and central and western parts of Yemen, local government official Hesham Al-Souaidi warned that current relief efforts could be hampered.

“This year’s rainstorms are consecutive and do not leave time for us to assess the actual damage and to offer assistance. As we move to fix the damage, another downpour hits the same areas and things get worse,” Al-Souaidi said.

On Thursday, local authorities in the central Yemeni province of Marib said that storms on Tuesday killed three internally displaced people and damaged the shelters of more than 5,000 families in five districts. Thousands of families there are in desperate need of food, shelter, clean drinking water, and medication.

Heavy rains have lashed many Yemeni provinces since the beginning of the year, causing dozens of deaths, flooding farms, and swamping water and electricity stations.

