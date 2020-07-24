Lebanese official tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting French foreign minister

BEIRUT: The head of the Lebanese foreign minister’s office, Hadi Hashem, learnt that he had tested positive COVID-19 shortly after having lunch with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The French delegation was immediately informed.

Le Drian was on the second and final day of his visit to Lebanon, and visited the Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), which is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients, amid tight preventive measures. He described the hospital as “fighting in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.”

Le Drian also visited Carmel Saint Joseph School in Mechref, Mount Lebanon, and with the heads of accredited French-speaking schools in Lebanon.

He announced that the French government will allocate €15 million ($17 million) to support the education sector in Lebanon, stressing that “France will not allow the Francophone schools in Lebanon to collapse.”

The head of the monastery and the school, Sister Antoinette Owait, told Le Drian: “Our educational institutions are the only guarantor for the pluralism of society, which is the wealth of this region, and we are the church of the Arabs in Lebanon, which plays a major role in Islamic-Christian dialogue at a time when the conflict between East and West is intensifying and taking new forms in terms of confrontation and misunderstanding.”

“We are totally in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will live together or die together in the country of unity, diversity, and pluralism. We will continue to be an example of democracy in the Arab region and a message for the whole world in terms of intercultural dialogue and civilizational interaction.”

Sister Owait stressed that “education alone makes today’s world — which is full of violence, injustice, oppression, and hunger — more peaceful, humane, united, and loving.”

When told that there are Muslim students in Lebanon’s Christian schools, Le Drian said: “Your schools are a unique example and an invaluable asset to the future of Lebanon. They are an example of excellence that contributes to making this country a leading educational force in the region and an example of multilingualism, civic education, and respect for diversity.”

He added: “I know what it must be like for parents struggling to pay the tuition fees and the schools that struggle to pay the sums due. We will not let the Francophone schools in Lebanon collapse. France believes in the future of education in Lebanon and will not leave the Lebanese youth to face the crisis alone. This vicious cycle must be broken, and you can count on France and nobody will leave you.”

The French foreign minister stressed the necessity of not surrendering, highlighting that this should be everyone’s mantra.

He also called for Lebanon to “distance itself from the conflicts in the region.”

This stance came the day after Le Drian met Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke. Al-Rahi, Lebanon’s top Christian religious authority, is leading a campaign to distance Lebanon from regional conflicts. Pro-Hezbollah activists responded to this campaign by criticizing Al-Rahi.

Le Drian said that Patriarch Al-Rahi aimed through his campaign to call for positive neutrality, “which is also France’s message.”

The French foreign minister said: “Lebanon is going through a difficult situation and is on a knife edge, but there is potential to advance, and officials (in Lebanon) must carry out their responsibilities. Everyone knows what is required, and France is ready to help.”