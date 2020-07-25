What We Are Reading Today: The Indomitable Florence Finch

Author: Robert J. Mrazek
The Indomitable Florence Finch is the story of the transcendent bravery of a woman who belongs in America’s pantheon of war heroes.
Florence Finch, the unsung World War II hero, saved countless American lives in the Philippines.
After the war, she moved to the US, and in 1947 was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive, for the way she had risked her life to save American prisoners and perform other acts of resistance. She died in 2016 at the age of 101.
Author Robert J. Mrazek’s “amazing story is of resilience, resistance, the fight to live and to help others and to be free and survive,” said a review published in goodreadas.com.
“Florence was an unlikely warrior. She relied on her own intelligence and fortitude to survive on her own from the age of seven, facing bigotry as a person with the dual heritage of her American serviceman father and Filipino mother,” the review added.
Mrazek is the author of seven novels, including Stonewall’s Gold, Unholy Fire, The Deadly Embrace, Valhalla, The Bone Hunters, Dead Man’s Bridge, and And the Sparrow Fell.