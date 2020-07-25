You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Indomitable Florence Finch

What We Are Reading Today: The Indomitable Florence Finch

Short Url

https://arab.news/rs5vc

Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Indomitable Florence Finch

Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Robert J. Mrazek

The Indomitable Florence Finch is the story of the transcendent bravery of a woman who belongs in America’s pantheon of war heroes.
Florence Finch, the unsung World War II hero, saved countless American lives in the Philippines.
After the war, she moved to the US, and in 1947 was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive, for the way she had risked her life to save American prisoners and perform other acts of resistance. She died in 2016 at the age of 101.
Author Robert J. Mrazek’s “amazing story is of resilience, resistance, the fight to live and to help others and to be free and survive,” said a review published in goodreadas.com.
“Florence was an unlikely warrior. She relied on her own intelligence and fortitude to survive on her own from the age of seven, facing bigotry as a person with the dual heritage of her American serviceman father and Filipino mother,” the review added.
Mrazek is the author of seven novels, including Stonewall’s Gold, Unholy Fire, The Deadly Embrace, Valhalla, The Bone Hunters, Dead Man’s Bridge, and And the Sparrow Fell.

Topics: Books

Book Review: The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative and Less Wasteful 

Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Book Review: The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative and Less Wasteful 

Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Dr. Saqib Iqbal Qureshi 

 

The protests and political turbulence seen around the world in the past two years is in part a reaction against ineffective governance. 

The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative and Less Wasteful by Dr. Saqib Iqbal Qureshi offers several intriguing ideas to deal with the general malaise, which is threatening good governance. 

As he points out, when even the government of North Korea describes itself as “democratic” the term is almost meaningless. Instead, we should focus on improving governance. 

These are well known public policy issues but  Qureshi, who worked at McKinsey, offers new insights and fresh examples, many drawn from Canada where he lives. Qureshi acted as a government consultant and draws on the experience of his long career in suggesting ways that governance can be improved. Rather than making workers “employees for life,” bureaucracies should become better human resource managers. 

That means firing under performers and rewarding rising stars. This book offers other helpful advice and is available for pre-order on Amazon. You can’t fight city hall, as the saying goes, but armed with Qureshi’s book we may have a fighting chance.

Topics: Book Review

Related

Lifestyle
Book review: ‘The Beauty of Your Face’ by Sahar Mustafah

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Indomitable Florence Finch
WTO: Global trade hit hard by new import restrictions
Sudan finds mass grave likely linked to foiled 1990 coup
ThePlace: Tabuk Castle, where the caravan of pilgrims stop to drink water from its wells on their way to Makkah and Madinah
Saudi Arabia’s aid center gives Eid gifts to Yemeni orphans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.