French group Thales hit by pandemic sales plunge

French group Thales hit by pandemic sales plunge

  • Electronics supplier slashes forecasts after profits fall by more than half
PARIS: France’s Thales slashed financial forecasts for the year on Friday after seeing its profits fall by more than half in the first six months, “heavily affected” by the coronavirus crisis.

Europe’s largest defense electronics supplier joined most major French groups in suspending its outlook at the end of the first quarter and reintroduced forecasts on Friday at sharply lower levels than original estimates published in February.
Thales, whose products range from fighter radars to train signalling systems for the London Underground, predicted its revenues would fall in 2020 to as low as €16.5 billion ($18.5 billion) from €18.4 billion, compared with a pre-crisis forecast of €19-€19.5 billion.
The company abandoned hopes of maintaining margins at about 10.9 percent in 2020 and predicted a roughly one-third drop in operating profit to €1.3-€1.4 billion, implying a profit margin closer to 8 percent, and Thales’ shares fell by 1.1 percent in early session trading.
But CEO Patrice Caine told reporters the impact would have been much greater if Thales had been more of a “pure-play” civil aeronautics player, like some of its peers. Thales has said that civil aerospace contributes about 11 percent of its revenue.

The forecasts are based on a “stabilising economic and public health situation” after the COVID-19 crisis hit demand for civil aerospace products and interfered with production or installation of others, such as new London Underground signals.
“They closed the network at the peak and asked us not to come, and that generates a (temporary) loss of revenue,” Caine said, referring to a contract to upgrade 30 percent of the London Underground.
Caine said the prospect built into the forecasts of a sharp second-half improvement in sales compared to the first half, and a return to more normal operating margins, was reasonable based on the virus’s progress in Europe, although it was only a “hypothesis.” “I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic, just looking at facts,” he said.
He distinguished between demand that could be affected for some time, such as a 50 percent drop in demand for civil aerospace, and the shorter-term industrial effects of the health crisis.
For the first half, Thales posted operating profit of €348 million, down 57 percent, or 63 percent on a like-for-like basis.
The intake of new orders fell 13 percent to €6.1 billion, lagging behind sales which fell 5.4 percent to €7.8 billion.
Thales predicted a book-to-bill ratio — the ratio of order intake to sales — above 1 in 2020.

JEDDAH: Global trade has been hit by new and accumulated import restrictions just as economies need to rebuild in the COVID-19 crisis, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a mid-year report on Friday.

But some export constraints imposed on surgical masks, medicines and medical equipment early in the pandemic are being rolled back, it said.

“Although the full impact of the pandemic is not yet reflected fully in trade statistics, it is expected to be very substantial,” WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said.

The WTO said last month that estimates for the second quarter of 2020 indicated a year-on-year drop in world trade of about 18%.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi nominee for the top WTO job, has said that the organization needs to consider how best to navigate global trade and development.

“Every country will have its own requirements regarding rehabilitation post-COVID-19 and under such conditions, the role of the WTO becomes of paramount importance. We will devise a line of action which benefits all member states,” Al-Tuwaijri said. “We want to do justice to all members, do justice to the organization, and do justice to international trade,” he added.

“The WTO has been practically dysfunctional and the members have been settling their disputes outside it,” Al-Tuwaijri told a group of Pakistani journalists via video link.

The pandemic will exact a heavy toll on Arab countries, causing an economic contraction of 5.7% this year, pushing millions into poverty and compounding the suffering of those affected by armed conflict, a UN report said. The UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia expects some Arab economies to shrink by up to 13%, amounting to an overall loss for the region of $152 billion.

Another 14.3 million people are expected to be pushed into poverty, raising the total number to 115 million — a quarter of the total Arab population, it said. More than 55 million people in the region relied on humanitarian aid before the COVID-19 crisis, including 26 million who were forcibly displaced.

Arab countries moved quickly to contain the virus in March by imposing stay-at-home orders, restricting travel and banning large gatherings, including religious pilgrimages.

But the restrictions exacted a heavy economic toll, and authorities have been forced to ease them in recent weeks. That has led to a surge in cases in some countries, including Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories. Gulf countries were hit by the pandemic at a time of low oil prices, putting added strain on already overstretched budgets. Middle-income countries like Jordan and Egypt have seen tourism vanish overnight and a drop in remittances from citizens working abroad. 

Rola Dashti, the head of the UN commission, said Arab countries need to “turn this crisis into an opportunity” and address longstanding issues, including weak public institutions, economic inequality and over-reliance on fossil fuels.

“We need to invest in survival, survival of people and survival of businesses,” she said.

