Euro zone business activity returns to growth as lockdowns loosen

A medical worker is seen inside the red zone, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated, at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia, July 23. 2020. (REUTERS)
  • EU leaders reached a deal on a €750 billion ($871 billion) coronavirus pandemic recovery fund on Tuesday, and with European Central Bank monetary policy expected to stay ultra-loose for a long time, optimism about the year ahead improved
LONDON: Euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in July as more parts of the economy that were locked down to curtail the spread of the coronavirus reopened and consumers emerged from their homes to return to work and spend money, a survey showed.
More than 15 million people across the world have been infected by the coronavirus but as the rate of infections has eased across much of Europe, governments have loosened restrictions.
That unleashing of pent-up demand pushed IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good indicator of economic
health, to 54.8 in July from June’s final reading of 48.5, its highest since mid-2018 and well ahead of the 51.1 median forecast in a Reuters poll.
“Companies across the euro area reported an encouraging start to the third quarter, with output growing at the fastest rate for just over two years in July as lockdowns continued to ease and economies reopened,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
The headline index had been below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction since March so a return to positive territory will be welcomed by policymakers and governments who have pumped trillions of euros into the economy.
EU leaders reached a deal on a €750 billion ($871 billion) coronavirus pandemic recovery fund on Tuesday, and with European Central Bank monetary policy expected to stay ultra-loose for a long time, optimism about the year ahead improved.
As demand increased, firms
cut their headcount at a shallower rate and purchasing managers were at their most optimistic since February, just before Europe began to feel the full brunt of the pandemic.
The new business index rose to 52.7 from 47.0, its highest reading since October 2018, suggesting that the recovery would extend into August, but there are fears with jobs still being shed and coronavirus containment measures still in place the upswing could be derailed.
“Demand needs to continue to recover in the coming months, but the fear is that increased unemployment and damaged balance sheets, plus the need for ongoing social distancing, are likely to hamper the recovery,” Williamson said.
A PMI covering the bloc’s dominant service industry, which was hardest hit by the government-imposed lockdowns, climbed above the breakeven mark, registering 55.1 compared to June’s 48.3. That was its highest since mid-2018.
The Reuters poll had predicted a more modest recovery to 51.0.
But some of the resurgence in demand was driven by firms cutting prices for a fifth month, albeit at a shallower rate than in June. The output prices index rose to 48.1 from 46.3.
The manufacturing industry also returned to growth with the factory PMI rising to 51.1 from 47.4, its first time above breakeven since January 2019 and ahead of the 50.0 poll prediction. An index measuring output, which feeds into the Composite PMI, jumped to 54.0 from 48.9.
Part of the return to manufacturing growth was driven by an increase in new export orders — which includes trade between countries using the euro. It rose to 51.9 from 43.1, its highest since August 2018.

Britain’s COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides

Deprived towns in England such as Blackpool are being disproportionately econmically hit by the coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Businesses say that banks are running shy of providing loans in areas hit most deeply by the pandemic
LONDON: In the northern English seaside resort of Blackpool, the family-run Elgin Hotel is preparing to reopen in August after four months’ enforced closure.

The Elgin had a profitable 2019, but bookings so far suggest that the 89-room hotel will be less than half full this summer, as coronavirus concerns deter older holidaymakers and social distancing reduces capacity.
To help to cover lost revenue, the hotel tried to secure an £800,000 ($1.02 million) loan under the UK’s taxpayer-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).
Owner Nigel Seddon said he had applied to five different banks offering loans under the government scheme but was still waiting to secure the cash after some lenders said they could not take on new customers or quoted costly terms he would struggle to afford. Seddon fears that if businesses cannot tap sufficient support then deprived towns such as Blackpool could fall further behind London and the comparatively wealthy South East of England. “People feel that all the money is being spent down in London,” he said.
Blackpool has struggled since its prewar heyday when families flocked to see its “Illuminations” lightshow and relax on its long, sandy beach.
Several deprived areas of England, some of which voted for Brexit and switched from supporting the Labour Party to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in last December’s national election, are now being disproportionately hit by the coronavirus.
Johnson has promised to “level up” regional towns and cities. Yet a report published this month by The CityUK, a lobby group, forecast 30 percent of total lending by UK banks by next March would be in the capital, followed by 15 percent in the South East, and 10 percent in the East of England, with all other regions below 10 percent.
Industry groups say Seddon’s experience is common in some of Britain’s less well-off regions.
Under CBILS launched in March and its sister initiative, the Bounce-Back Loan Scheme (BBLS), which followed in May, £45 billion of loans have been granted to more than one million small and micro companies to help them survive the pandemic.
But unlike in the US, where the destination of about three quarters of the $521 billion lent under its Paycheck Protection Program has been disclosed, neither the UK government nor finance industry has divulged exactly where the money has been lent.
  “We’re kind of flying blind at the moment . . . we are concerned about regions potentially falling down,” said Chris Wilford, the Confederation of British Industry’s head of financial services policy, pointing to some regions’ heavy dependence on ailing sectors such as hospitality and manufacturing.
“If one big business reduces its footprint or goes under in some of these towns, then that’s devastating,” he said.
The UK Treasury, which collates data on relief lending, declined a Freedom of Information request from Reuters for a regional breakdown on lending under the CBIL and BBL schemes.

HIGHLIGHTS

● UK Treasury declines to disclose regional lending.

● Business groups complain that they are “flying blind.”

● Regional business fears falling behind London.

It said that it recognized a need for transparency regarding use of public funds but the regional data was supplied by the banks “in confidence” and disclosure of information “likely to prejudice the commercial interests of lenders would not be in the public interest.”
Trade body UK Finance also declined to provide the breakdown.
Only one major lender, NatWest Group, shared a regional picture of relief lending, defining regions broadly. NatWest’s data as of early June showed 27 percent of loans in the North, 24 percent in the Midlands & Eastern region and 22 percent in London & South East. The South West & Wales region and Scotland secured 18 percent and 8 percent respectively.
HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays said that regional data was either unavailable or problematic as each lender defined each region differently.
The CBI’s Wilford said the group had begun its own research into how the regions were faring through the COVID crisis, which would likely examine potential regional or sectoral disparities in lending and wider cash flow issues.
Business groups from the North East, South West and North West said that they felt banks were running shy of lending in their areas, where economists predict far deeper economic slumps as a result of the pandemic.
Forecasts published by Oxford Economics show economic output is expected to fall furthest in the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East, and Wales in a range of -6.6 percent and -5.7 percent in 2020 compared with 2019 projections.
London’s output is seen falling by 4.1 percent. Even before the crisis, lending to small businesses in the North West, where the Elgin Hotel is based, fell 11 percent over the three years to December, compared to a 3 percent fall in London, according to the latest available data from UK Finance.
Economic growth in the region was also outstripped by London by three to one, at 10 percent to 3 percent, over the three years to September, latest Office for National Statistics’ data shows.
Britain has struggled for decades to find ways of fueling regional growth outside London. The government already spends more than it generates in taxes in every part of Britain apart from London, the South East and the East, according to a Reuters analysis of public spending data.
Naresh Aggarwal, associate director, policy & technical at the Association of British Treasurers, said that any regional lending bias was unlikely to be deliberate but a consequence of banks’ reluctance to lend to certain businesses, perhaps due to excessive exposure, which could in turn have a geographic bias.
Others cited poorer banking relationships and a lack of trust felt by borrowers toward banks, particularly since lenders had slashed regional branch networks as part of cost cutting measures since the 2008/09 financial crisis.
“It still feels like there’s an institutional bias against places like Cornwall when it comes to CBILS,” said Kim Conchie, chief executive of the chamber of commerce in Cornwall, one of the poorest counties in England.
Flagging the battle faced by many businesses to secure relief loans above £50,000, many cash-strapped firms had opted to apply for more modest BBL support instead, he said. BBL losses are covered 100 percent by the taxpayer and applications involve fewer affordability checks than CBILS loans, where banks remain 20 percent exposed to defaults.
But some of these borrowers would likely need fresh aid soon, as other government relief measures such as the Job Retention Scheme — known as “furlough”’ — taper off and deferred rents and other taxes fall due this autumn.
A survey by the North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC) found that 65 percent of its members had accessed the government’s furlough scheme, yet more than two thirds had not sought a state-backed loan.
“For the banks, it feels like they want businesses — many of whom are in a short-term crisis — to prove their ability to survive over the next five years before they will help,” said Jonathan Walker, the NECC’s assistant director of policy. “That is of course impossible.”

