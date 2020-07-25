Turkish economy to shrink in 2020 for first time in decade

You are here

An aerial view of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul during a three-day coronavirus curfew. Turkey’s economy will bounce back next year, economists believe. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Turkey’s economy last contracted on an annual basis in 2009, by 4.7 percent
  • Allianz predicts Turkey will return to its pre-crisis level of gross domestic product (GDP) in mid-2022
Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s economy is expected to contract this year for the first time in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions hit demand, but will bounce back next year, according to a Reuters poll published on Friday.
The median forecast in a July 21-23 survey of 42 economists in and outside the country was for a contraction of 4.3 percent in 2020, with drops in the second and third quarters of 12.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
But the Turkish economy is expected to grow next year by 4.5 percent, according to the median forecast.
“We are seeing a U-shaped recovery in the Turkish economy right now. However, the uncertainties about a possible second wave of the outbreak necessitates a cautious approach to these economic recovery scenarios,” said Enver Erkan, economist at Tera Yatirim.
There are downside risks to growth next year, Erkan said, adding that tensions between the US and China are expected to have an impact, too.
“I am not saying everything will be alright in 2021, we will be in a process of changing back,” he said.
The government had forecast 5 percent economic growth this year before the coronavirus outbreak and has since maintained the economy could still grow this year, following a robust 4.5 percent expansion in the first quarter.
But economic activity declined sharply in the second quarter as Ankara shut schools and some businesses, closed borders and adopted weekend lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It has started taking steps to reopen the economy since June.

FASTFACT

Since last year, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates to 8.25 percent from 24 percent.

Turkey’s economy last contracted on an annual basis in 2009, by 4.7 percent. From 2010 to 2018, its average growth rate was more than 5 percent thanks mainly to a construction boom driven by cheap capital following the global financial crisis.
A currency crisis in 2018 was set off by concerns over central bank independence and tensions between Ankara and Washington. That led to three straight quarters of economic contraction and a modest annual growth rate of 0.9 percent last year.
Since last year, the central bank has cut rates to 8.25 percent from 24 percent, at first to pull the economy out a recession and later to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the poll, economists predicted the central bank would cut its policy rate to 8 percent by the end of this year.
It has bought up government debt at record levels since the end of March in the face of the outbreak. Economists have said the bond buying scheme and use of reserves to boost the Turkish lira have left the central bank with less room to maneuver.
“The central bank moves bears the risk of raising inflation, further deteriorating investor confidence and triggering another balance-of-payments crisis,” Allianz said.
Allianz predicts Turkey will return to its pre-crisis level of gross domestic product (GDP) in mid-2022.
Inflation, which has hovered around 12 percent the last few months, was expected to decline to 10.2 percent by the end of the year and to 9.9 percent by the end of 2021.
The current account balance, which recorded a rare surplus last year as the economy slowed, has since returned to a deficit. The deficit is expected to stand at 2.3 percent of GDP this year and next, according to the poll.

Topics: Turkey

WTO: Global trade hit hard by new import restrictions

Arab News

  • Arab economies to shrink by 5.7%: UN
Arab News

JEDDAH: Global trade has been hit by new and accumulated import restrictions just as economies need to rebuild in the COVID-19 crisis, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a mid-year report on Friday.

But some export constraints imposed on surgical masks, medicines and medical equipment early in the pandemic are being rolled back, it said.

“Although the full impact of the pandemic is not yet reflected fully in trade statistics, it is expected to be very substantial,” WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said.

The WTO said last month that estimates for the second quarter of 2020 indicated a year-on-year drop in world trade of about 18%.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi nominee for the top WTO job, has said that the organization needs to consider how best to navigate global trade and development.

“Every country will have its own requirements regarding rehabilitation post-COVID-19 and under such conditions, the role of the WTO becomes of paramount importance. We will devise a line of action which benefits all member states,” Al-Tuwaijri said. “We want to do justice to all members, do justice to the organization, and do justice to international trade,” he added.

“The WTO has been practically dysfunctional and the members have been settling their disputes outside it,” Al-Tuwaijri told a group of Pakistani journalists via video link.

The pandemic will exact a heavy toll on Arab countries, causing an economic contraction of 5.7% this year, pushing millions into poverty and compounding the suffering of those affected by armed conflict, a UN report said. The UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia expects some Arab economies to shrink by up to 13%, amounting to an overall loss for the region of $152 billion.

Another 14.3 million people are expected to be pushed into poverty, raising the total number to 115 million — a quarter of the total Arab population, it said. More than 55 million people in the region relied on humanitarian aid before the COVID-19 crisis, including 26 million who were forcibly displaced.

Arab countries moved quickly to contain the virus in March by imposing stay-at-home orders, restricting travel and banning large gatherings, including religious pilgrimages.

But the restrictions exacted a heavy economic toll, and authorities have been forced to ease them in recent weeks. That has led to a surge in cases in some countries, including Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories. Gulf countries were hit by the pandemic at a time of low oil prices, putting added strain on already overstretched budgets. Middle-income countries like Jordan and Egypt have seen tourism vanish overnight and a drop in remittances from citizens working abroad. 

Rola Dashti, the head of the UN commission, said Arab countries need to “turn this crisis into an opportunity” and address longstanding issues, including weak public institutions, economic inequality and over-reliance on fossil fuels.

“We need to invest in survival, survival of people and survival of businesses,” she said.

Topics: World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo Coronavirus

