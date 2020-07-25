You are here

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

Schlumberger paid out $1 billion in severance benefits. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

  • Global oilfield services giant cuts a quarter of its workforce after bruising second quarter sends revenues plunging
Reuters

BENGALURE: Oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV on Friday reported its second straight quarterly loss after recording a $3.7 billion charge related to thousands of job cuts and a major pipeline outage in Ecuador.

The company cut about 21,000 jobs amid a steep crash in oil prices that has prompted a pullback in drilling activities. It reported $1.02 billion in severance costs for the second quarter for dismissed workers and recorded a $666 million charge related to asset impairments in Latin America, after a landslide ruptured a pipeline.
The company rounded off second-quarter earnings reports from major US oilfield services providers this week that laid bare the damage wreaked by the coronavirus crisis, particularly in North America.
Although crude prices have recovered from the historic declines in March and April, they are still down around 33 percent for the year, and fears of a COVID-19 resurgence are challenging the company’s outlook about a near-term normalization of oil prices, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

BACKGROUND

Weak oil prices made worse by the reduced demand caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns has had a devastating impact on the major oilfield services companies, especially in the North American shale sector which requires higher oil prices to remain profitable.

Schlumberger, which is restructuring its business to adjust to the price crash, said North America revenue fell to $1.18 billion in the second quarter, less than half of what it was a year earlier, with only slightly better conditions expected in the current quarter.
“The conditions are set in the third quarter for a modest frac completion activity increase in North America, though from a very low base,” Le Peuch said, referring to hydraulic fracturing activities used to complete oil wells.
The world’s largest oilfield services provider reported a net loss of $3.43 billion, or $2.47 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $492 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges and credits, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Topics: Schlumberger

WTO: Global trade hit hard by new import restrictions

Arab News

  • Arab economies to shrink by 5.7%: UN
Arab News

JEDDAH: Global trade has been hit by new and accumulated import restrictions just as economies need to rebuild in the COVID-19 crisis, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a mid-year report on Friday.

But some export constraints imposed on surgical masks, medicines and medical equipment early in the pandemic are being rolled back, it said.

“Although the full impact of the pandemic is not yet reflected fully in trade statistics, it is expected to be very substantial,” WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said.

The WTO said last month that estimates for the second quarter of 2020 indicated a year-on-year drop in world trade of about 18%.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi nominee for the top WTO job, has said that the organization needs to consider how best to navigate global trade and development.

“Every country will have its own requirements regarding rehabilitation post-COVID-19 and under such conditions, the role of the WTO becomes of paramount importance. We will devise a line of action which benefits all member states,” Al-Tuwaijri said. “We want to do justice to all members, do justice to the organization, and do justice to international trade,” he added.

“The WTO has been practically dysfunctional and the members have been settling their disputes outside it,” Al-Tuwaijri told a group of Pakistani journalists via video link.

The pandemic will exact a heavy toll on Arab countries, causing an economic contraction of 5.7% this year, pushing millions into poverty and compounding the suffering of those affected by armed conflict, a UN report said. The UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia expects some Arab economies to shrink by up to 13%, amounting to an overall loss for the region of $152 billion.

Another 14.3 million people are expected to be pushed into poverty, raising the total number to 115 million — a quarter of the total Arab population, it said. More than 55 million people in the region relied on humanitarian aid before the COVID-19 crisis, including 26 million who were forcibly displaced.

Arab countries moved quickly to contain the virus in March by imposing stay-at-home orders, restricting travel and banning large gatherings, including religious pilgrimages.

But the restrictions exacted a heavy economic toll, and authorities have been forced to ease them in recent weeks. That has led to a surge in cases in some countries, including Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories. Gulf countries were hit by the pandemic at a time of low oil prices, putting added strain on already overstretched budgets. Middle-income countries like Jordan and Egypt have seen tourism vanish overnight and a drop in remittances from citizens working abroad. 

Rola Dashti, the head of the UN commission, said Arab countries need to “turn this crisis into an opportunity” and address longstanding issues, including weak public institutions, economic inequality and over-reliance on fossil fuels.

“We need to invest in survival, survival of people and survival of businesses,” she said.

Topics: World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo Coronavirus

