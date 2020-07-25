COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2020: Good health main criteria for selection of pilgrims, minister says

DUBAI: The pilgrims’ health status was the main criteria used in selecting who would be allowed to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, state news agency SPA reported.

The selection process was conducted in a transparent manner and focused on participants’ well-being, the report added, quoting Saudi Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten.

Saudi Arabia decided to limit participation in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage with the continued threat of coronavirus to ‘global public health’, the Hajj and Umrah ministry earlier said.

Only Saudi residents and citizens under 65 years old join the pilgrimage and must take mandatory coronavirus testing and undergo quarantine.

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols,” a statement from the ministry said.

About 2.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj last year, with more than 1.8 million of them traveling from overseas to perform one of the pillars of Islam.