You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists, and attacks on them are not uncommon. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ux5v

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

  • The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan
  • Jan was killed by two gunmen as he was walking to his home in the town of Barkhan
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani police said Saturday they were investigating the shooting death of a local journalist to determine whether a provincial minister was behind the killing.
The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan on Thursday.
Police officer Abdul Aziz said a murder investigation has been opened into Khetran’s possible involvement. Khetran has denied being involved, saying the gunmen blamed by Jan’s family for killing him were not his men.
Repeated attempts to reach Khetran for comment were unsuccessful.
Jan was killed by two gunmen as he was walking to his home in the town of Barkhan. His family insists Khetran ordered Jan’s murder in retaliation for Jan exposing alleged corruption.
Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists, and attacks on them are not uncommon.
Anwar Jan’s killing comes days after prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, who is unrelated, was abducted in broad daylight in the capital Islamabad. His abductors freed him in a deserted place 12 hours later.
The government has not said who was behind Matiullah Jan’s abduction.
Also on Saturday, Pakistan’s military said gunmen opened fire on a security vehicle as it patrolled the area of Pidarak in Baluchistan, killing a soldier and wounding three others.
The military said troops in a raid elsewhere in Baluchistan killed a key leader of the separatist Baluch Liberation Army and foiled a possible attack by seizing a cache of weapons.
Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who complain of discrimination and demand a fairer share of the province’s resources and wealth. Militants also have a presence in the province.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

Updated 25 July 2020
AFP

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

  • Tension has been soaring between the far-right leader and the court, which is investigating allegations that members of his inner circle ran a social media campaign to discredit the court
  • The two US social media giants are facing increasing pressure to act more aggressively against hate speech and false information on their platforms
Updated 25 July 2020
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts Friday of 16 allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after a Supreme Court judge ordered them blocked as part of a probe into an alleged disinformation campaign.
Tension has been soaring between the far-right leader and the court, which is investigating allegations that members of his inner circle ran a social media campaign to discredit the court, as well as slander and threaten its judges.
The two US social media giants are also facing increasing pressure to act more aggressively against hate speech and false information on their platforms.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his court order — which enforced an earlier May ruling — the accounts must be blocked to stop “the ongoing dissemination of fake news, slanderous accusations, threats and crimes” against the court.
The affected accounts include high-profile figures such as conservative former lawmaker Roberto Jefferson, business magnate Luciano Hang and far-right activist Sara Winter.
Visitors to their Facebook and Twitter pages in Brazil, though not other countries, saw messages indicating they were blocked.
“This content isn’t available right now,” read their Facebook pages.
A Twitter notice explained: “Account withheld in Brazil in response to a legal demand.”
A linked message said the company “was compelled to withhold the original Tweet in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.”
The owners of the blocked accounts reacted furiously.
Winter called the court order worthy of a “dictatorship,” while Jefferson drew a comparison to Nazi Germany.

Topics: Twitter Facebook Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Related

World
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Media
Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning virus quarantine

Latest updates

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist
Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges
Jordan arrests leaders of teachers union in opposition crackdown
Obesity ‘a key factor in fight against coronavirus’
Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.