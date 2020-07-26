You are here

HSBC denies Chinese media reports that it ‘framed’ Huawei as part of US conspiracy

Chinese media outlets accused HSBC of being a US accomplice and ‘setting traps’ for Huawei. (Reuters)
  • ‘HSBC has no malice against Huawei, nor has it “framed” Huawei’
BEIJING: HSBC on Saturday denied Chinese media reports that it had “framed” Huawei Technologies and played a role in the arrest of the chief financial officer (CFO) of the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker.

In a statement posted on the bank’s Chinese WeChat messaging service account, the London-headquartered lender said it did not participate in the decision of the US Department of Justice to investigate Huawei.

The HSBC statement comes a day after China’s official People’s Daily newspaper published a report accusing HSBC of being an accomplice of the US and lying about Huawei, resulting in the arrest of its CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from US authorities.

She is accused by the US of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking US sanctions on Tehran.

“The context of the development of the Huawei incident clearly shows that the US investigation of Huawei was not triggered by HSBC,” the bank said in its WeChat post, without directly referring to the People’s Daily report.

“HSBC has no malice against Huawei, nor has it ‘framed’ Huawei,” it said.

“In response to information requests from the US Department of Justice, HSBC only provided factual information. HSBC has not ‘fabricated’ evidence or ‘concealed’ facts, nor will it distort facts or harm any customers for our own benefit.”

The People’s Daily report on Friday alleged HSBC was well aware of Huawei’s business in Iran, and had been “setting traps” for the company since 2012.

Other Chinese media, including the China Global Television Network, have made similar allegations against HSBC.

Meng is fighting extradition to the US and has said she is innocent. She has been in house arrest in Vancouver since her detainment.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices feel the pressure

  • ‘The only thing that can support a balanced market is a pickup in demand’
Oil prices moved with considerable momentum at the start of the week, touching four-month highs. But by the end of the week Brent crude had settled at $43.34 per barrel. WTI also edged up to $41.34 per barrel. 

Energy Information Administration data showed weakening gasoline demand after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The outlook for crude oil demand in the US turned bearish as the latest weak US jobs report fueled growing economic uncertainty.

While that was enough to trigger a sharp sell-off in equities, oil prices remained stable.

The US dollar slid to 22-month lows which would normally be accompanied by a rise in the inversely-priced crude oil. 

A weaker greenback usually spurs buying of commodities priced in dollars, especially oil, because they become cheaper for holders of other currencies.

But that didn’t happen this time and prices remained tethered to the narrow band where they have been for more than two months.

Another major macro-economic theme in the shape of the escalating US-China trade war was also shrugged off by the market. 

Refinery throughput also turned south suggesting that US oil demand is plateauing amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The number of long positions on the NYMEX WTI futures exchange fell by 6,205 contracts, compared with the previous week. It appears that speculators are staying away from the flat structure of current oil prices.

So as July closes out, oil prices remain trapped between the downside and upside pressures of the coronavirus and the recovery.

The only thing that can support a balanced market going forward is a pickup in demand and that will eventually happen.

But the shape and form of that pickup remains unpredictable.

