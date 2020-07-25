You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia sends thermal cameras to fight virus in Yemen

Saudi Arabia sends thermal cameras to fight virus in Yemen

1 / 3
The camera installations are one of many humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief in Yemen. (SPA)
2 / 3
The camera installations are one of many humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief in Yemen. (SPA)
3 / 3
The camera installations are one of many humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief in Yemen. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtaje

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia sends thermal cameras to fight virus in Yemen

  • KSRelief distributed 2,600 bags containing 7,800 Eid kiswa (gifts) to displaced and orphan children in the Yemeni city of Marib
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has supplied and installed thermal imaging cameras in Yemen’s arrival points as part of its support for the Yemeni government’s fight against coronavirus.
Two cameras were installed at Seiyun airport, three at an arrival point in Al-Wadia, two at Aden airport and three at the port of Aden.
Four cameras are now being installed in Al-Mukalla in Hadramout governorate. Two will be installed at the airport and two at the port.
A further four cameras are being installed at Al-Ghaydah airport in Al-Mahra, Ash Shihr port in Hadramout, Al-Mokha port and Socotra airport.
The camera installations are one of many humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the center, in cooperation with the Al-Khair Charity for Humanitarian Relief, distributed 2,600 bags containing 7,800 Eid kiswa (gifts) to displaced and orphan children in the Yemeni city of Marib.
It also distributed 1,050 bags, including 3,150 gifts, in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate and 750 bags containing 2,250 gifts in Hadramout.
In Aden governorate the center distributed 1,701 bags with 5,103 gifts to children. 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid center gives Eid gifts to Yemeni orphans
Exclusive
Sport
Saudi Arabia launches huge global sports project: Mahd Sports Academy

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

The pilgrims’ health status was the main criteria used in selecting who would be allowed to participate in Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
SPA

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

  • Pilgrims to self-quarantine before performing annual ritual
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Sixteen people have caught and fined SR10,000 ($2,666) each in the past week in violation of entry into the holy sites without permission, according to the Saudi Public Security spokesman.

Hajj pilgrims are to self-quarantine to ensure their compliance with confinement before heading to the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as part of tough new rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the 2020 pilgrim cohort.
The Kingdom’s deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that pilgrims would have to adhere to “house confinement” before they headed to the holy sites, and to abide by institutional confinement from July 25-29 (4-8 of Dhu Al-Hijjah) in Makkah.
He insisted that there was no differentiation in the selection process, except in terms of the health standards set by authorities, and that the process had been done through an electronic portal.
The ministry had begun implementing its plans to organize this year’s Hajj season early because of the pandemic, he added, and all necessary measures had been adopted so that the rites of Islam’s fifth pillar could be performed safely.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the pilgrim cohort.

Saudi Arabia had asked for patience while Hajj preparations were finalized and mechanisms were put in place for pilgrims and those serving them in terms of protecting them from potential infection.
“Health determinants are the basis for selecting pilgrims residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there will be no exceptions to anyone during this year’s Hajj season,” said the minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Salih Bentin.
He said that the selection process was carried out in complete transparency and that polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out on each pilgrim selected to provide a clear bill of health.
The minister added that no government officials or servicemen would be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

Topics: Hajj 2020 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2020 pilgrims start 7 day quarantine
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2020: Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel runs solo this year for the first time in history

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: A Sharjah oilman’s view on the energy world
Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj
Hajj 2020: Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel runs solo this year for the first time in history
Chinese electric car maker aims to raise up to $950m in growth push
HSBC denies Chinese media reports that it ‘framed’ Huawei as part of US conspiracy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.