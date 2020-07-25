MoU signed to help Saudis with housing finance

You are here

The signing ceremony was attended by the ministry’s high ranking officials. (SPA)
  • The MoU will help Saudis who have been declined housing finance by banks to obtain it
RIYADH: The King Salman Charity Housing Association signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Riyadh with the Ministry of Housing and the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the ministry’s undersecretary for housing support and beneficiaries’ service, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr.
The CEO of the association, Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Badi’, said the MoU will help Saudis who have been declined housing finance by banks to obtain it.
He added that the association works within an integrated system of partnerships with the ministry, the real estate development sector, the financial sector, and donors such as the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf.
Prince Saud said the ministry attaches great importance to empowering citizens most in need.
The signing ceremony was attended by the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for housing support and beneficiaries’ service, Abdul Rahman Al-Tawil, and the chairman of the board of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf, Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Subaie, among other officials. 

MAKKAH: Sixteen people have caught and fined SR10,000 ($2,666) each in the past week in violation of entry into the holy sites without permission, according to the Saudi Public Security spokesman.

Hajj pilgrims are to self-quarantine to ensure their compliance with confinement before heading to the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as part of tough new rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the 2020 pilgrim cohort.
The Kingdom’s deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that pilgrims would have to adhere to “house confinement” before they headed to the holy sites, and to abide by institutional confinement from July 25-29 (4-8 of Dhu Al-Hijjah) in Makkah.
He insisted that there was no differentiation in the selection process, except in terms of the health standards set by authorities, and that the process had been done through an electronic portal.
The ministry had begun implementing its plans to organize this year’s Hajj season early because of the pandemic, he added, and all necessary measures had been adopted so that the rites of Islam’s fifth pillar could be performed safely.

Saudi Arabia had asked for patience while Hajj preparations were finalized and mechanisms were put in place for pilgrims and those serving them in terms of protecting them from potential infection.
“Health determinants are the basis for selecting pilgrims residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there will be no exceptions to anyone during this year’s Hajj season,” said the minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Salih Bentin.
He said that the selection process was carried out in complete transparency and that polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out on each pilgrim selected to provide a clear bill of health.
The minister added that no government officials or servicemen would be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

