MoU signed to help Saudis with housing finance

RIYADH: The King Salman Charity Housing Association signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Riyadh with the Ministry of Housing and the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the ministry’s undersecretary for housing support and beneficiaries’ service, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr.
The CEO of the association, Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Badi’, said the MoU will help Saudis who have been declined housing finance by banks to obtain it.
He added that the association works within an integrated system of partnerships with the ministry, the real estate development sector, the financial sector, and donors such as the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf.
Prince Saud said the ministry attaches great importance to empowering citizens most in need.
The signing ceremony was attended by the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for housing support and beneficiaries’ service, Abdul Rahman Al-Tawil, and the chairman of the board of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie Waqf, Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Subaie, among other officials.
