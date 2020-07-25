Asir governor examines setbacks facing electricity projects in the region

ABHA: Prince Turki bin Talal, Asir governor and chairman of the Development Authority of Asir, discussed the work of the area’s electricity company during a meeting with officials. He oversaw the workflow of the company’s ongoing projects, as well as the projects currently being discussed and their approved budgets. The prince examined the setbacks facing the implementation of electricity work and their urgent solutions.
The discussions came during a meeting with officials from the Saudi Electricity Co. that was chaired by Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman via video conference.
At the start of the meeting, Prince Turki looked into the ongoing projects and the completion ratio of each project, as well as the projects adopted in the 2020 budget.
There are 31 projects amounting to SR3.9 billion ($1 billion), including 17 projects at a cost of SR2.4 billion, and 14 projects approved in the 2020 budget at a cost of SR1.5 billion.
He reviewed mechanisms to address electricity cuts in the area, such as reusing generators at the Bisha and Asir stations and providing mobile generators.
He also examined medium-term projects that will be completed in 2020, and long-term projects that will be completed next year and in 2022.
Urgent solutions were discussed by determining the number of units that had been reused, generation capacity, operation history, and enhancing the electrical system’s reliability.
