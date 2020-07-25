You are here

Asir governor examines setbacks facing electricity projects in the region

Asir governor Prince Turki bin Talal meets officials. (Supplied)
ABHA: Prince Turki bin Talal, Asir governor and chairman of the Development Authority of Asir, discussed the work of the area’s electricity company during a meeting with officials. He oversaw the workflow of the company’s ongoing projects, as well as the projects currently being discussed and their approved budgets. The prince examined the setbacks facing the implementation of electricity work and their urgent solutions.
The discussions came during a meeting with officials from the Saudi Electricity Co. that was chaired by Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman via video conference.
At the start of the meeting, Prince Turki looked into the ongoing projects and the completion ratio of each project, as well as the projects adopted in the 2020 budget.
There are 31 projects amounting to SR3.9 billion ($1 billion), including 17 projects at a cost of SR2.4 billion, and 14 projects approved in the 2020 budget at a cost of SR1.5 billion.
He reviewed mechanisms to address electricity cuts in the area, such as reusing generators at the Bisha and Asir stations and providing mobile generators.
He also examined medium-term projects that will be completed in 2020, and long-term projects that will be completed next year and in 2022.
Urgent solutions were discussed by determining the number of units that had been reused, generation capacity, operation history, and enhancing the electrical system’s reliability.

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

The pilgrims’ health status was the main criteria used in selecting who would be allowed to participate in Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
SPA

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

  • Pilgrims to self-quarantine before performing annual ritual
Updated 54 min 9 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Sixteen people have caught and fined SR10,000 ($2,666) each in the past week in violation of entry into the holy sites without permission, according to the Saudi Public Security spokesman.

Hajj pilgrims are to self-quarantine to ensure their compliance with confinement before heading to the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as part of tough new rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the 2020 pilgrim cohort.
The Kingdom’s deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that pilgrims would have to adhere to “house confinement” before they headed to the holy sites, and to abide by institutional confinement from July 25-29 (4-8 of Dhu Al-Hijjah) in Makkah.
He insisted that there was no differentiation in the selection process, except in terms of the health standards set by authorities, and that the process had been done through an electronic portal.
The ministry had begun implementing its plans to organize this year’s Hajj season early because of the pandemic, he added, and all necessary measures had been adopted so that the rites of Islam’s fifth pillar could be performed safely.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the pilgrim cohort.

Saudi Arabia had asked for patience while Hajj preparations were finalized and mechanisms were put in place for pilgrims and those serving them in terms of protecting them from potential infection.
“Health determinants are the basis for selecting pilgrims residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there will be no exceptions to anyone during this year’s Hajj season,” said the minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Salih Bentin.
He said that the selection process was carried out in complete transparency and that polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out on each pilgrim selected to provide a clear bill of health.
The minister added that no government officials or servicemen would be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

