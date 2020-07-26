You are here

  • Home
  • Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

Firefighters put out a fire at the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of the western French city of Nantes on July 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by8qe

Updated 26 July 2020
AP

Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

  • Church volunteer previously questioned and then released after the July 18 blaze
Updated 26 July 2020
AP

PARIS: French authorities detained and charged a repentant church volunteer Sunday after he told investigators that he was responsible for an arson attack that badly damaged a 15th-century Gothic cathedral.
The man had previously been questioned and then released after the July 18 blaze that destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows, and blackened the insides of the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of the western French city of Nantes.
Detained again this weekend for further questioning, the volunteer church worker finally admitted responsibility for the fire, said his lawyer, Quentin Chabert.
“He confessed to the allegations against him which, as the prosecutor indicated, are causing destruction and damage by fire,” the lawyer told France Info radio. “He regrets the facts. That is certain. He is in a sort of repentance.”
French media quoted the Nantes prosecutor as saying that the 39-year-old Rwandan, who’d been tasked with the job of locking up the cathedral, told the investigating magistrate that he lit three fires: on two cathedral organs and an electrical box. His motives were unknown.
The reports quoted the prosecutor as saying that the arson charge is punishable by a 10-year jail term.

Topics: France

Related

World
Firemen battle blaze at Nantes cathedral in western France
Offbeat
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches

Pakistan virus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan virus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

  • Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June
  • In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen an 80-percent drop in coronavirus deaths but risks a spike in new cases after the upcoming Eid festival, a government health official said Sunday.
According to government data, Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June. On Saturday, only 24 new fatalities were reported over the previous day.
Zafar Mirza, a senior health adviser for Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters about six percent of those being tested were positive for coronavirus.
“The number of deaths caused by coronavirus has dropped by 80 percent in Pakistan,” he said.
In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths.
Some observers, however, warn the numbers do not reflect the true extent of cases in Pakistan, with many people reluctant to get tested and overall testing rates still low.
Faisal Sultan, who is helping lead the government’s coronavirus response, said Sunday that only 23,000 out of an available 50,000 tests had been utilized in the previous 24 hours.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a query about why the testing rate was so low.
Many people ignored social distancing guidelines and flocked to mosques and markets during the last religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan in May, helping fuel a subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan.
The increase prompted the World Health Organization to call for new lockdowns across Pakistan.
For the upcoming Eid Al-Adha festival, which begins Friday in Pakistan, Mirza said people should not flock to animal markets and urged them to “buy sacrificial animals online to prevent a spike in new coronavirus cases.”
“Any negligence... could make the situation worse,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus Eid

Related

Latest updates

Pakistan virus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike
Saudi Arabia announces 30 new cases of COVID-19
US-based Zoroastrian priest killed in Iran: reports
US Special envoy for Iran: Lifting arms embargo on Iran will undermine peace in the region
News of Kuwait emir's health reassuring, parliament speaker says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.