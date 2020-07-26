UAE confirms 351 new coronavirus cases after conducting 51,000 tests

You are here

The UAE confirmed one death from COVID-19 complications, raising the total number of fatalities to 344. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE has reported 351 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 58,913, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The health ministry said it carried out an additional 51,000 tests in the past 24 hours.
It has also confirmed one death from COVID-19 complications, raising the total number of fatalities to 344.
Meanwhile, the total number of recovered cases in the UAE stands at 52,182 after 544 patients tested negative from the virus, the ministry added.

Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Iraqi government is imposing an 11-day full curfew during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday. 
The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said the curfew would run from July 30 to Aug. 9 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Private clinics will reopen provided they abide by the Health Ministry's preventive measures and instructions, according to the committee’s statement.
During the committee meeting, Kadhimi praised efforts by the country’s medical teams to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and called on society to appreciate and support their efforts.  
On Sunday the Health Ministry reported 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 110,032. It also reported 78 fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 4,362.  
It reported 1,900 more recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 75,217.

