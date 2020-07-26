DUBAI: The UAE has reported 351 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 58,913, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The health ministry said it carried out an additional 51,000 tests in the past 24 hours.
It has also confirmed one death from COVID-19 complications, raising the total number of fatalities to 344.
Meanwhile, the total number of recovered cases in the UAE stands at 52,182 after 544 patients tested negative from the virus, the ministry added.
UAE confirms 351 new coronavirus cases after conducting 51,000 tests
https://arab.news/rujfg
