Bomb kills eight in Turkish-held Syria town

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters stand at the scene of a car bomb explosion in the centre of the town of Ras al-Ain, along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province, on December 4, 2019. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The blast from an explosive-rigged motorbike ripped through a vegetable market in the volatile town of Ras Al-Ain
  • The Turkish defense ministry blamed Sunday’s attack on the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units
BEIRUT: A bomb in a Syria border town controlled by Turkey and its Syrian proxies killed at least eight people, including six civilians, on Sunday, a Britain-based war monitor said.
The blast from an explosive-rigged motorbike ripped through a vegetable market in the volatile town of Ras Al-Ain, wounding at least 19 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Such bombings are common in the town, which was held by Kurdish forces before Turkish troops and their Syria proxies seized it last October.
The Turkish defense ministry blamed Sunday’s attack on the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which still controls much of northeastern Syria.
Despite the key role the YPG played in the US-led campaign to drive the Daesh group out of northern and eastern Syria, Ankara has launched repeated incursions against the group, which it regards as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984.
“The terror organization PKK/YPG once more targeted innocent civilians,” the ministry said on Twitter.
During its most recent incursion against the YPG last year, Ankara established a “safe zone” extending along 120 kilometers (70 miles) of the border and including the town of Ras Al-Ain.
The area is a frequent target for bombings and other attacks.
Last week, a car bomb killed four people and wounded 10.

Topics: Syria

Jordan to reopen to ‘low risk’ countries in August

Updated 32 min 49 sec ago

Jordan to reopen to ‘low risk’ countries in August

Updated 32 min 49 sec ago
AMMAN: Jordan will reopen its airports to commercial flights next month after a near five-month shutdown imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, an official said Sunday.
The move comes as the country is trying to revive its economy which has been badly hit since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Civil aviation commission chief Haitham Misto told state television that flights from 22 “low risk” countries will be allowed from August 5.
The countries listed by the health ministry include Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Thailand, he said.
Travelers from those countries will not need to isolate for 14 days when they reach Jordan but must be tested for the virus before arriving, Misto said, adding that the list would be updated every two weeks.
Transport Minister Khaled Saif however that those travelers must show proof of having spent two weeks in one of the countries on the list before arriving in Jordan.
Anyone providing false information will be fined 10,000 dinars ($14,000), he said.
The desert kingdom, which has recorded 1,154 cases of the virus including 11 deaths, imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June.
Airports were closed in mid-March and international flights suspended.
The curbs hit cash-trapped Jordan hard. Its economy relies heavily on international aid, tourism revenues and expatriate remittances.
Before the coronavirus struck, Jordan hosted five million visitors a year and tourism accounts for 14 percent of the country’s GDP, employing about 100,000 people.
Tourism earned Jordan around $5.3 billion last year.
Around a quarter of a million people a year used to visit Jordan for medical treatment before the pandemic broke out, bringing in some $1.5 billion.
The country was already in a precarious situation even before the new coronavirus, with unemployment at 19.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.

