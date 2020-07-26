You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza

Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza

A popular movement to unite Palestinians “using creative ideas” was launched on Sunday in Gaza with the hope that it would lift the blockade on the strip. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya3gk

Updated 26 July 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza

  • At the launch people stood in front of a large backdrop that read: “Popular movement for unity and restoring hope”  
  • Hamas controls Gaza and the PA governs autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank
Updated 26 July 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: A popular movement to unite Palestinians “using creative ideas” was launched on Sunday in Gaza with the hope that it would lift the blockade on the strip.
The team behind Qadreen (“We Are Able To”) said they were following the vision of former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, who is a visiting professor at Princeton University. He told Arab News he was “very happy” that people had responded positively to his recent articles in the media calling for unity, rebuilding and convergence.
At the launch a group of men and women stood in front of a large backdrop that read: “Popular movement for unity and restoring hope.”  
Ismael Hussein, from Qadreen, said there was an urgent need for unity. “We need for this unity to take place immediately, not with lip service or a public activity, but it must be applied on the ground and end forever this unacceptable split,” he told Arab News, referring to deep divisions between Hamas and Fatah. Hussein, quoting Fayyad, said: “If our rights are stolen our will is not lost.” 
Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip by force from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007, with the takeover leaving Palestinians divided between two governments. Hamas controls Gaza and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority governs autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The two sides remain bitter enemies. An Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip has devastated life in the territory.
Qadreen called for a “serious effective” partnership decision to bring an end to the chronic problems facing Palestinians. “This can be done quickly through the PLO as the unifying house for all Palestinians irrespective of where they are.”
Palestinian unity could “not only succeed in lifting the siege on Gaza but can lift the Palestinian peoples’ ability to be steadfast and to face the dangers facing our national rights,” it said.
Fayyad’s articles, which were published in the Arabic daily Asharq Al-Awsat and Time magazine, called on the Palestinian leadership to “absolve itself” of its earlier declarations and said that Palestinians “should spare no effort to begin the process of reunifying our polity and rebuilding and strengthening our institutions — an especially demanding undertaking after 13 years of fracture and separation.” 
He wrote: “We need an agenda that empowers us to become the masters of our own destiny. Once we converge on a policy statement built on the options above, we can begin piecing together that agenda.”

Topics: Gaza Qadreen Salam Fayyad

Related

Special
Middle-East
Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza
Special
Middle-East
Six years after Gaza war, Palestinian victims lament housing crisis

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

  • The attacker slapped a cashier worker across the face at a supermarket in Kuwait
  • The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users
Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait. 

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported. 

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket. 

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further. 

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.   

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.

Topics: Kuwait Egypt racism slap

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Egyptians flown home from Kuwait in latest coronavirus repatriation operation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life; The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond
Mass COVID-19 screenings begin in Pakistan provincial prisons
Indonesia’s Muslims switch to online services for annual sacrifice ritual
Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.