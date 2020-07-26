Lulu launches Saudi dates week

RIYADH: LuLu has unveiled its latest high-profile promotion: a week-long food festival that will showcase over 75 varieties of dates produced in the Kingdom.
The festival — dubbed the “Saudi Dates Week” — was launched virtually last week by National Center for Palms and Dates CEO Muhammed Al-Noweran, alongside the Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Shehim Mohammed in Saudi Arabia. They were joined by several LuLu dignitaries and as well as government officials.
“Promoting the food culture of Saudi Arabia and supporting its local producers have always been centric to our business. Through this festival, residents can enjoy the delicious taste of locally grown dates at the most affordable prices, along with a wide variety of products made from dates in our bakery, roastery section and hot food stations which are freshly made daily,” Mohammed said.
Dr. Muhammed Al-Noweran shared: “This is a wonderful initiative by LuLu in showcasing the extensive selection of fresh and dried dates. I am sure these products will be highly appreciated not only by Saudi nationals, but also the local and other expat communities residing here.”
He added: “Apart from their promotion in stores, we are delighted with LuLu’s unceasing efforts in supporting locally grown agricultural products and empowering the involved communities as trusted suppliers.”
With more than 31 million date palm trees and an annual harvest of over 1.5 tons, the Kingdom ranks second globally in date production. According to the latest figures from the Center for Palms and Dates, Saudi Arabia produces roughly 17 percent of the world’s dates.
