TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9

Travelers are seen at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Barcelona. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • British travelers criticize Spanish quarantine, but government defends move
Reuters

LONDON: TUI, Europe’s biggest holiday company, said it would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.

Spain has seen COVID-19 cases rise in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

Most new cases have been concentrated in the northeastern region of Catalonia and neighboring regions, so a lot of the criticism focused on the fact that the quarantine also applies to other areas, which have been spared the brunt of the pandemic.

“This is ridiculous. There are almost no cases here and there’s a far higher chance of contracting it when I get back to Britain,” said John Snelling, 50, from Stratford-upon-Avon, who was on holiday in Menorca.

Meanwhile, British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their government’s abrupt decision to impose a two-week quarantine on travelers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies.

The measure upset the plans of many people either on holiday or planning to take one.

“It ruins plans for everybody,” Emily Harrison, from Essex, as she prepared to fly back home from Madrid’s Barajas Airport and faced two weeks of self-isolation. “Everyone is now panicking.”

While she and other travelers at British and Spanish airports were upset, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said it was a “real-time response” to a jump in coronavirus cases in Spain.

“We can’t make apologies ... we must be able to take swift, decisive action,” he said on Sky News.

The government announced it was taking Spain off a safe-travel list late on Saturday and the move took effect just hours later, leaving travelers with no time to dodge it or plan ahead.

The opposition Labour Party’s health policy chief, Jonathan Ashworth, slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for its “frankly shambolic” handling of the measure.

‘Absolute disaster’

Norway last week reimposed a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on the economy in Spain, where tourism accounts for 12 percent of the GDP. Britons made up more than 20 percent of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality.

“This decision is an absolute disaster for the recovery, there’s no other way to see this,” Angel Tavares, head of European Economics at Oxford Economics consulting, said on Twitter, referring to the quarantine measure.

Antonio Perez, mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Benidorm that is hugely dependent on British tourists, said it was a “tough blow.”

The Spanish government response has been muted so far. Officials said only that Spain is safe, with clusters under control, adding Madrid “respects decisions of the United Kingdom” and is in touch with British authorities.

In addition to the quarantine, Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Regional authorities in the Canary and Balearic Islands said they would try to get an exemption from the quarantine.

Ukraine’s snail farmers fear collapse over EU lockdowns

  • Many foreigners don’t even believe there are snail farms in Ukraine. When they find out, they want to know more and more
VOYNIVKA, Ukraine: When the first snail farm in Ukraine opened five years ago, local villagers couldn’t hide their curiosity.

Residents of Voynivka, south of the capital Kiev, would peek over the fence of the old dairy farm where manager Yulia Koretska kept the snails to ask if people really ate them.

“They called me the snail mother,” she laughed, surrounded by wooden boxes of snails in a green field under the blazing summer sun.

Ex-Soviet Ukraine’s budding snail industry now boasts some 400 farms which have found eager buyers in European countries like Italy and Spain.

But sweeping coronavirus restrictions that plunged the global food service industry into an unprecedented crisis have threatened to wipe out the fledgling farms in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Most snail farmers in Ukraine — where the delicacy has yet to catch on — rely heavily on sales to restaurants in Europe where economies are still struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels after months-long lockdowns.

“Last year everything was great. This year is the exact opposite,” says Sergiy Danileyko, who owns the Ravlik-2016 farm in Voynivka and runs a warehouse in Spain.

Lost orders from European Union countries have already cost Danileyko €55,000 ($63,748), he said, while snails meant for delivery are perishing in refrigerators.

Yuliya Nastasivna, director of Ravlykova Khata farm in the Zhytomyr region west of Kiev, has also struggled to shift stock.

She concedes that domestic sales will probably not make up for losses from Europe, since snails are too expensive for most Ukrainians and are still a culinary curiosity.

“If there is no export, then I’m afraid all farmers will collapse,” she says.

Nastasivna worries the outlook will be especially bleak if France and Spain go into lockdown again later in the year if there is a surge in infections.

“We must survive,” Koretska told AFP at the Voynivka farm. “We can’t give up all this.”

Before the pandemic, Ukraine’s snail industry was booming.

Producers last year delivered nearly 250 tons to Europe — up from just 93 in 2018 — according to data from Ukraine’s consumer watchdog.

A national association of producers said it expected farmers to yield 1,000 tons this year compared to 200-300 tons in 2019.

Ukraine’s snails are in such high demand because they are cheap and of good quality, says Nastasivna.

The exports include garden sails — which Nastasivna prefers and wild snails that she says “smell of soil.”

“Many foreigners don’t even believe there are snail farms in Ukraine. When they find out, they want to know more and more.”

The country’s main competitor, Poland, has the added advantage of being part of the EU, she said, and Ukrainian farmers are working to woo European clients by undercutting prices by around 10 percent.

