Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference in Washington. (Reuters/File)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

  Mixed indicators won't be enough to get the rate-setting FOMC to change course after March lending rate cut
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve meets next week amid mixed signals on the health of the US economy, with some sectors bouncing back from the coronavirus-caused downturn and others struggling.

Retail and new home sales were among those showing growth over the last two months but the Labor Department said last week new claims for unemployment benefits had increased week-on-week after months of declines.

Analysts say the mixed indicators won’t be enough to get the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to change course, particularly not after it cut the benchmark lending rate to 0-0.25 percent in March as the pandemic hit. “We don’t expect much to come out of this particular meeting,” said Jonathan Millar, deputy chief US economist at Barclays Investment Bank.

The two-day meeting beginning Tuesday comes as cases of coronavirus surge again, particularly in the southern and western United States, raising fears that the world’s largest economy is set for a prolonged downturn.

The Fed has offered trillions of dollars of liquidity to keep markets moving amid surging unemployment and sharp drops in activity, while warning in its “beige book” survey released earlier this month of a “highly uncertain” outlook.

The central bankers will convene via teleconference as lawmakers in Washington negotiate over whether to extend parts of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package passed in March to blunt the pandemic-driven downturn.

The most recent Labor Department report on weekly unemployment claims was seized on by both Democrats and Republicans as they negotiate over aid.

Democrats pointed to the uptick in new claims as proof aid to the jobless is needed, while Republicans said declines in the four-week moving average of claims and the insured unemployment rate were evidence people are returning to work. Fed officials have repeatedly called for more fiscal support to get the country through the downturn.

Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets said the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely remain vague in any comments about the economy’s health at his press conference following the FOMC meeting.

“He will respond by saying the Fed is aware of the recent rise in the spreading of the pandemic and how high-frequency data suggest it is adversely affecting economic activity — and that the Fed is prepared if necessary to provide more support to the economy,” Levy said.

Inflation

Though inflation jumped 0.6 percent in June as gas prices rose, there are few expectations of it picking up pace since COVID-19 is continuing to hamper demand, even with interest rates low and liquidity plentiful.

Oxford Economics predicted the Fed may in fact link their movement of the lending rate to inflation.

“We believe the Fed is leaning toward stating it won’t lift interest rates off the effective lower bound until inflation is sustainably at or above the 2 percent target,” they said.

Topics: Federal Reserve US economy US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

McDonald’s and African Americans: It’s complicated

Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
AFP

McDonald's and African Americans: It's complicated

  • McDonald’s is among the largest fast food chains in the world
Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Businesses have proclaimed support for the protests against racism toward African Americans happening across the United States, including perhaps the most iconic of them all: Ubiquitous fast food chain McDonald’s.

“Today we stand with black communities across America,” read a message posted in June on the brand’s social media accounts that listed the names of several African Americans killed by police and declaring: “He was one of us. She was one of us. They were all one of us.”

For Marcia Chatelain, a professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University in Washington, McDonalds’s support for the biggest civil rights protests to hit the United States in decades came as no surprise.

As she writes in her book “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America,” the relationship between McDonald’s and black Americans is uniquely complex — a story of empowerment running up against the limits of American capitalism and inequality.

“McDonald’s is staying on brand,” Chatelain told AFP of the restaurant’s support for the protests. “They have consistently taken a position when they knew that that position was going to be supported not only by its consumer base, but also expand its profile.”

With nearly 39,000 restaurants in 119 countries and revenues of $21.1 billion in 2019, McDonald’s is among the largest fast food chains in the world and the golden arches of its logo are perhaps more tied to the concept of American capitalism than any other brand’s.

The company’s roots are in the post-World War II lifestyle changes that took place in the US, but Chatelain said its involvement in black communities can be traced to the aftermath of rioting that hit many American cities in 1968.

“Opening up franchising to African American communities allowed for the cultivation of incredibly wealthy people who were then able to contribute to a number of philanthropies, whether it’s historically black colleges and universities or local community efforts,” Chatelain said.

The push was in line with a trend prominent under former President Richard Nixon toward black capitalism, or the encouragement of building African American wealth through business.

That approach, Chatelain said, can’t address the long history of racist lawmaking in the US.

“It doesn’t necessarily eradicate the racism that has exacerbated the racial wealth gap, that creates discriminatory practices in lending, and also, it doesn’t solve the problems of people who will never be millionaires.”

Consider the role of McDonald’s in job creation. Black-owned franchises offered African Americans jobs that Chatelain said were “important in the sense that they’re readily available, and they can be accessible to people without high levels of what we call formal training.”

But McDonald’s employees lack access to health care, paid sick leave and child care for parents, all of which “exacerbates turnover, and then (McDonald’s) take advantage of the turnover to not create benefits,” Chatelain said.

That tension persists to this day as the company faces a unionization effort known as “Fight for $15,” which includes a $15 per-hour minimum wage among its demands.

Topics: McDonald's African Americans

