Mayor of Al-Jouf region issues directives to boost parks

Atef bin Mohammed Al-Shara'an, mayor of Al-Jouf region, emphasized the importance of periodic maintenance of parks and gardens.
Updated 27 July 2020
  • Al-Shara’an emphasized the importance of maintenance of parks and gardens and the preparation of their facilities to accommodate the increase in visitors
AL-JOUF: Mayor of Al-Jouf region Atef bin Mohammed Al-Shara’an recently visited Prince Abdul Ilah bin Abdul Aziz Park and Jabal Qara Park in Sakaka City.
Accompanied by municipality officials, Al-Shara’an gave instructions to carry out urgent work to raise the level of services in the parks.
Al-Shara’an emphasized the importance of maintenance of parks and gardens and the preparation of their facilities to accommodate the increase in visitors during the holiday and throughout the year.
He highlighted the redoubling of efforts to provide the best municipal services to citizens and residents to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in the municipal sector.

Fire hits building under construction in northern Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Fire hit the top portion of a tower building under construction in the northern city of Sakaka on Sunday, the Civil Defense Directorate said.

Civil Defense firefighters have fortunately managed to contain the fire before it could do more damage and that there were no injuries or death, said Captain Abdul Rahman Al-Dhuaihi, civil defense media spokesperson in Al-Jouf region.

The building is owned by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Al-Dhuaihi told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

