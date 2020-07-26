Mayor of Al-Jouf region issues directives to boost parks

AL-JOUF: Mayor of Al-Jouf region Atef bin Mohammed Al-Shara’an recently visited Prince Abdul Ilah bin Abdul Aziz Park and Jabal Qara Park in Sakaka City.
Accompanied by municipality officials, Al-Shara’an gave instructions to carry out urgent work to raise the level of services in the parks.
Al-Shara’an emphasized the importance of maintenance of parks and gardens and the preparation of their facilities to accommodate the increase in visitors during the holiday and throughout the year.
He highlighted the redoubling of efforts to provide the best municipal services to citizens and residents to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in the municipal sector.
