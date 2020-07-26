Mayor of Al-Jouf region issues directives to boost parks

Fire hits building under construction in northern Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Fire hit the top portion of a tower building under construction in the northern city of Sakaka on Sunday, the Civil Defense Directorate said.

Civil Defense firefighters have fortunately managed to contain the fire before it could do more damage and that there were no injuries or death, said Captain Abdul Rahman Al-Dhuaihi, civil defense media spokesperson in Al-Jouf region.

The building is owned by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Al-Dhuaihi told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).