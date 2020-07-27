You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life: The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond

Edited by Tullis C. Onstott

Deep Life takes readers to uncharted regions deep beneath Earth’s crust in search of life in extreme environments, and reveals how astonishing new discoveries by geomicrobiologists are aiding the quest to find life in the solar system. 

Tullis Onstott provides an insider’s look at the pioneering fieldwork that is shining new light on Earth’s hidden biology, a subterranean biosphere thriving with rare and exotic life forms. 

Join Onstott and his team on epic descents into South African gold mines, and travel deep beneath the frozen wastelands of the Arctic tundra to discover life as it could exist on Mars. 

An unforgettable scientific adventure, Deep Life takes you to the biotic fringe, where today’s scientists hope
to discover the very origins of life itself.

