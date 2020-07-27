You are here

Mitsubishi Motors forecasts full-year loss due to falling car sales

Global automakers including Mitsubishi Motors have been forced to reconsider their production and sales strategies in the near term. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

Mitsubishi Motors forecasts full-year loss due to falling car sales

  • Japan’s No. 6 automaker anticipates its biggest operating loss in at least 16 years
  • Global automakers have been forced to reconsider their production and sales strategies in the near term
Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp. on Monday forecast an operating loss of ¥140 billion ($1.33 billion) in the year to March as the automaker battles a fall in demand for cars due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan’s No. 6 automaker anticipates its biggest operating loss in at least 16 years, according to Reuters data, just as it embarks on a plan to shrink its workforce and production, and close unprofitable dealerships to reduce 20 percent of fixed costs in two years.
“To pave the way to recovery, the top priority of all executives is to share a sense of crisis with employees to execute cost reductions,” Chief Executive Takeo Kato told reporters.
Global automakers including Mitsubishi Motors have been forced to reconsider their production and sales strategies in the near term as the coronavirus pandemic has eroded demand for cars.
The maker of the Outlander SUV reported a ¥53.3 billion operating loss in the first quarter, its second operating loss in three quarters, after vehicle sales more than halved between April and June from the previous year.
The loss compares with an operating profit of ¥3.9 billion a year ago, and was worse than a consensus estimate of a ¥43.5 billion loss drawn from six analysts polled by Refinitiv.
As part of its restructuring plan, Mitsubishi said it would stop producing its Pajero SUV crossover model in the first half of 2021, and close the plant in central Japan which makes the vehicle.
The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated Mitsubishi’s struggles as the automaker had already been battling falling sales in China and also southeast Asia, its largest market which accounts for one-quarter of sales.
As part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance’s wider restructuring plan, Mitsubishi will focus on growth in southeast Asia as part of the alliance’s plan for each company to expand in their regions of strength.

Global port operator DP World says outlook uncertain as Q2 volumes fall

Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

Global port operator DP World says outlook uncertain as Q2 volumes fall

  • Coronavirus pandemic shut cities and factories worldwide for months, disrupting shipments and global supply chains,
Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Global port operator DP World recorded a fall of 8.8 percent in second quarter container volumes, warning on Monday the outlook remained uncertain.
The coronavirus pandemic shut cities and factories worldwide for months, disrupting shipments and global supply chains, while some cities are now reintroducing curbs after a recent rise in infections.
The Dubai state-owned company, which also operates logistics facilities, handled 16.7 million shipping containers in the second quarter, down from 18.3 million a year earlier.
It recorded its biggest quarterly decline in the Asia Pacific and Indian subcontinent region, where volumes fell 12.2 percent to 7.2 million containers.
“Overall, we are encouraged that our business has performed better than expected and, while the outlook is still uncertain, we remain positive on the medium- to long-term fundamentals of the industry,” Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement.
Volumes handled in the first six months of the year were down 5.3 percent at 33.8 million containers, DP World said.

