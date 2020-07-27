India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

You are here

Another 275 Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over ‘data privacy and security’ concerns. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block
  • ‘Ongoing exercise highlights the government’s seriousness about data privacy and security’
NEW DELHI: India has banned 47 more Chinese apps just weeks after blocking the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok and 58 others over national security and privacy concerns, an information ministry official and media reports said Monday.
Tensions between the world’s two most-populous nations soared last month after a Himalayan border clash that left 20 Indian troops dead and an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
“We have banned 47 mobile apps from China in this ongoing exercise which highlights the government’s seriousness about data privacy and security,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
“The order was issued on Friday. Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were lite versions or variants of the earlier banned applications.”
There has been no official statement or order released by the government about the ban but it has been widely reported across major Indian media.
Anti-China sentiment has soared since the deadly fight in mid-June, which sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned in the nation of 1.3 billion people.
Local media on Monday said 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent.
From toys, cosmetics and handbags to home appliances, pharma, auto components, and steel, China exports more than 3,000 products to India.

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Updated 25 July 2020
AP

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

  • The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan
  • Jan was killed by two gunmen as he was walking to his home in the town of Barkhan
Updated 25 July 2020
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani police said Saturday they were investigating the shooting death of a local journalist to determine whether a provincial minister was behind the killing.
The development comes a day after the family of Anwar Jan accused Abdul Rehman Khetran, a minister for food in Baluchistan province, of hiring gunmen to kill Jan on Thursday.
Police officer Abdul Aziz said a murder investigation has been opened into Khetran’s possible involvement. Khetran has denied being involved, saying the gunmen blamed by Jan’s family for killing him were not his men.
Repeated attempts to reach Khetran for comment were unsuccessful.
Jan was killed by two gunmen as he was walking to his home in the town of Barkhan. His family insists Khetran ordered Jan’s murder in retaliation for Jan exposing alleged corruption.
Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists, and attacks on them are not uncommon.
Anwar Jan’s killing comes days after prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, who is unrelated, was abducted in broad daylight in the capital Islamabad. His abductors freed him in a deserted place 12 hours later.
The government has not said who was behind Matiullah Jan’s abduction.
Also on Saturday, Pakistan’s military said gunmen opened fire on a security vehicle as it patrolled the area of Pidarak in Baluchistan, killing a soldier and wounding three others.
The military said troops in a raid elsewhere in Baluchistan killed a key leader of the separatist Baluch Liberation Army and foiled a possible attack by seizing a cache of weapons.
Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who complain of discrimination and demand a fairer share of the province’s resources and wealth. Militants also have a presence in the province.

