You are here

  • Home
  • La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes

La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes

Conductor Ricardo Chailly, left, Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, center, and CEO and artistic director Dominique Meyer present La Scala opera house’s program for autumn 2020, Milan, July 27, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2eq92

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes

  • La Scala’s musical director, Riccardo Chailly, will launch the season Sept. 4 by conducting Verdi’s Requiem in Milan’s Duomo dedicated to victims of the coronavirus
  • Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala praised the decision to reprise the Requiem in the two-hard hit provinces, saying “in a region that had nearly 17,000 dead, it had deep meaning”
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

MILAN: The famed La Scala opera house on Monday announced a fall program of concerts and ballets aimed as a signal of confidence that European cultural life can resume in full following the coronavirus lockdowns, and in support of artists who were left out of work during the shutdowns.
La Scala’s musical director, Riccardo Chailly, will launch the season Sept. 4 by conducting Verdi’s Requiem in Milan’s Duomo dedicated to victims of the coronavirus, followed by dates in Bergamo and Brescia, in solidarity with two of the hardest-hit provinces in the Lombardy region that has accounted for nearly half of Italy’s dead and nearly 40% of all confirmed infections.
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala praised the decision to reprise the Requiem in the two-hard hit provinces, saying “in a region that had nearly 17,000 dead, it had deep meaning.” The Sept. 4 concert will also be broadcast in churches throughout the region.
The theater itself will reopen on Sept. 12 with a performance reserved for health care workers of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, with its optimistic “Ode to Joy” movement. The limited calendar runs through Dec. 5, when La Scala’s former musical director, Daniel Barenboim, returns to the theater for a piano concert. Chailly will conduct 14 dates this fall, while Zubin Mehta takes on 12.
The fall program is envisioned in two parts, with distancing rules in play both on and off stage through Oct. 21, followed by a full opening of the theater, with productions and seating both normalized. That will mean two operas, La Traviata and Aida, will be presented as concerts in the first half, while La Boheme will be fully staged in November. A ballet featuring principal dancers including Roberto Bolle will be performed as a gala, before Giselle is staged in full.
“I am optimistic,” general manager Dominique Meyer said. “It is clear we can’t do the traditional theater from the beginning, but we will do our best so that these emotions of the theater can be rediscovered as soon as possible.”
The opera house normally announces the full season schedule in late spring, but due to the pandemic is limiting the schedule to dates through early December, leading up to the traditional Dec. 7 gala season-opener, which Meyer said he hopes can be held normally.
Meyer said that the theater had lost 23 million euros ($27 million) in box office sales due to the theater’s closure since February. The new schedule was devised with an eye to maintaining contractual agreements with artists engaged for a tour of Japan, which has been canceled by the virus.
In a show of solidarity, Barenboim has renounced payment for his performance.

Topics: La Scala Riccardo Chailly Giuseppe Sala

Related

Saudi Arabia
Access all arias: La Scala in Milan plans show in Saudi Arabia
Lifestyle
Italian tenor Bocelli to sing on Easter from empty Milan Cathedral

Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha joins Venice International Film Festival jury

Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha joins Venice International Film Festival jury

Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian film producer Dora Bouchoucha was on Monday named as a jury member for the 77th Venice International Film Festival due to take place in September.

Festival organizers announced that Bouchoucha, Tunisia’s first female movie producer, would be a judge for the Luigi De Laurentiis award for best debut feature screening in Venice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dora Bouchoucha (@dorabouchoucha) on

The 62-year-old filmmaker will join Italian director Claudio Giovannesi, who will serve as president, and French artistic director Remi Bonhomme, who has also been appointed as artistic director for the Marrakesh International Film Festival.

In 2017, the Huffington Post described Bouchoucha as “a born rebel, a trailblazer of wonderful self-assurance, elegance, and beauty” and in 2018 she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Dear Son,” a feature film co-produced by her company, Nomadis Images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dora Bouchoucha (@dorabouchoucha) on

The winner of the Luigi De Laurentiis award will receive $100,000 to be shared between the film’s director and producer.

Venice is the world’s longest-running film festival and in January its organizers announced that Australian actress Cate Blanchett would preside over this year’s edition.

Due to the lockdowns imposed on the film industry around the world to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the festival was likely to be attended by fewer productions, said regional governor Luca Zaia, who is also a board member of the Biennale di Venezia arts organization.

Topics: Dora Bouchoucha Venice International Film Festival

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 daily death toll
Zamalek residents evacuate iconic building near Cairo metro work
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo
La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes
Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.