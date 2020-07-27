Visitors to Washington from 27 ‘high-risk’ US states must quarantine

You are here

A family walks past one of the lion statues at the entrance on the opening day of the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC on July 24, 2020, after it closed due to COVID-19 outbreak in March. (AFP)
  • There have been 11,780 coronavirus cases in Washington and 581 deaths
  • The United States is the hardest-hit country in the world with 4.23 million cases of COVID-19
WASHINGTON: Visitors to Washington from 27 US states considered "high-risk" for coronavirus will have to self-quarantine for two weeks, the mayor said Monday.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the self-quarantine order on Friday and released the list of states considered "high-risk" on Monday.
The 14-day self-quarantine applies to anyone who has visited a "high-risk" state within the prior 14 days for non-essential activities.
A high-risk state is one where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, the mayor's office said.
Visitors from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia were exempted from the order.
There have been 11,780 coronavirus cases in Washington and 581 deaths.
The United States is the hardest-hit country in the world with 4.23 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 147,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • The British environment ministry said “all available evidence” suggested the cat had contracted the coronavirus
LONDON: A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain.
The British environment ministry said “all available evidence” suggested the cat had contracted the coronavirus from its owners, who had both tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the cat and the humans made a full recovery and there was no transmission to any other animals or people in the household, the ministry said without identifying the individuals involved.
“This is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm,” said Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England.
“The investigation into this case suggests that the infection was spread from humans to animal, and not the other way round,” Doyle added.
The government said the infection was confirmed in lab tests on Wednesday, adding there was no evidence that cats could transmit the virus to humans.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said cats are the most susceptible animal species to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and are able to transmit it to other cats.
“Tests conducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virus responsible for COVID-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England,” Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said.
“This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within a few days.”
The WHO has said it will investigate the possibility of cat-to-human infection, but its chief scientist has said there is “very little risk” from domestic animals.

