Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2020 Booker Prize 

“Burnt Sugar” is Doshi’s first novel. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65dbj

Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

 DUBAI: Dubai author Avni Doshi has been added to the longlist of this year’s Booker Prize for her book “Burnt Sugar,” organizers of the British literary award announced on Tuesday. 

“Burnt Sugar” is Doshi’s first novel, a story of love and betrayal — not between lovers, but between a mother and her daughter.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shortly after the announcement was made, Doshi — who is Indian and was born in New Jersey — took to Instagram to express her excitement. “This is wild,” she wrote, captioning an image of the 13 books nominated for the prize.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tributes poured in to congratulate Doshi for competing in the $63,000 literary prize. 

“Interesting omissions, heartening inclusions! I’m ecstatic for you @avnidoshi I just can’t stop smiling,” tweeted one supporter.  

Scottish historian and writer William Dalrymple also congratulated the author tweeting: “A wonderful list. Particularly thrilled for the wonderful @avnidoshi & @MaazaMengiste — early career superstars both of whom have long & distinguished literary lives ahead of them.” 

Among the list of contenders for the prestigious award are best-selling British novelist Hilary Mantel and American author Anne Tyler. 

Eight of the nominees, including Doshi, are for first novels — an unusually high number for the prize.

The prize, subject to intense speculation and a flurry of betting, usually brings the victor a huge boost in sales and profile.

According to AP, the award’s literary director, Gaby Wood, said it was “heartening to know that some authors who have launched their careers in the midst of COVID-19 may now have a chance to reach the readers they deserve.”

A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 15, and the Booker winner will be revealed in November.

The full 2020 Booker Prize longlist is:

  • Diane Cook, “The New Wilderness”
  • Tsitsi Dangarembga, “This Mournable Body”
  • Avni Doshi, “Burnt Sugar”
  • Gabriel Krauze, “Who They Was”
  • Hilary Mantel, “The Mirror and the Light”
  • Colum McCann, “Apeirogon”
  • Maaza Mengiste, “The Shadow King”
  • Kiley Reid, “Such a Fun Age”
  • Brandon Taylor, “Real Life”
  • Anne Tyler, “Redhead by the Side of the Road”

— with AP

